Celebrating Design Excellence: Akuvox's X937 Surveillance + Intercom AI Monitor Clinches the iF Design Award 2026

XIAMEN, China, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Akuvox, a global leading provider of smart intercom and smart home products and solutions, is proud to announce that the X937, its premier 15.6" Surveillance + Intercom AI Monitor, has been honored with the prestigious iF Design Award 2026 for the User Experience(UX) discipline. This global recognition celebrates the seamless fusion of elite UX design with cutting-edge smart intercom technology.

The Akuvox X937 redefines the boundaries of smart intercom monitors. As a professional security hub, it integrates comprehensive surveillance and intelligent intercom via its 15.6-inch display. Featuring AI voice interaction, it ensures a seamless experience for all users. Rooted in clarity, trust, and intuitive control, X937's large-screen UX and optimized hierarchy minimize the learning curve, making complex security data clear at a glance.

So, how exactly does X937 achieve these advancements?

Seamless NVR and Surveillance Integration via One Smart Intercom Monitor

The X937 acts as a centralized surveillance hub, integrating with third-party NVRs to display up to 25 live feeds on its 15.6-inch screen. It empowers users to manage comprehensive video surveillance alongside real-time video calls and door access from a single, centralized hub. Crucially, the integration of third-party NVRs significantly enhances residents' situational awareness, elevating home security to a more proactive level.

LLM-Powered AI Voice Assistant for Intuitive Intercom Control

Equipped with an LLM-powered AI voice assistant, Akuvox X937 enables natural language interaction. This intuitive, easy-to-use control eliminates the learning curve, making advanced intercom management accessible to everyone.

Android 14 GMS Certification: Smart Intercom Ecosystem Extensibility

As one of the few Android 14 intercoms certified by Google Mobile Service(GMS), the X937 integrates with the vast Android ecosystem. Users can unlock millions of apps via Google Play, transforming it into a streaming hub, cooking assistant, or music player—redefining smart intercom boundaries.

High-Performance Intercom Hardware: 6 TOPS NPU and Audiovisual Excellence

X937's 15.6-inch 1080P ultra-narrow bezel display provides a truly immersive experience. An integrated 6 TOPS NPU ensures seamless third-party app performance, while a quad-mic and speaker array maintains crystal-clear communication, even in noisy environments.

Akuvox X937 transcends traditional intercoms, consolidating 25-channel NVR surveillance, AI voice interaction, and the GMS-certified Android 14 ecosystem into a 15.6-inch platform. This blend of professional security and versatile extensibility establishes the X937 as a future-proof benchmark for modern, secure, and intelligent intercom monitors.

SOURCE Akuvox