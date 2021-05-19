Cellebrite Unveils New Pathfinder Release, Designed to Securely Integrate, Manage, and Drive Actionable Insights from Data to Meet Mission & Investigation Objectives

Pathfinder uses AI and machine learning to enable investigative units to process digital data efficiently and effectively with advanced filtering, categorization, tagging and analyzing capabilities. Designed to quickly uncover and surface leads, Pathfinder identifies new insights and connections throughout the investigation.

Pathfinder 8.6 now ingests data from a broader range of sources including mobile phones, computers, CDRs and more. Investigators and analysts can automate data processing and intuitively query structured and unstructured data to find the answers they need in easy-to-understand formats. The new release also provides enhanced capabilities for agencies to collaborate between units and outside agency partners.

Pathfinder 8.6 Release Highlights:

Simplified View of Communications, Unified across all channels:

across all channels: View person's digital footprint with new Simple View in an intuitive manner



One coherent flow of information to review texts, images, videos, and documents



Identify locations of Wi-Fi networks through new enriched map view



Enhanced Analysis Capabilities across multiple data types:

across multiple data types: Discover cross-case connections with the new ability to highlight common identifiers between two or more cases to improve investigation workflows



Automatically detect and categorize case-specific topics across all digital evidence



Optimize the efficiency of your investigation with the newly released ability to tailor video analysis



Bird's eye view to identify connections using a link graph



Collaborate with internal departments and systems, and external agencies to:

with internal departments and systems, and external agencies to: Share case data across units and agencies to keep investigation continuity and streamline collaboration



Work as a unified team with data tags and virtual dashboards



Generate reports with built-in templates to serve investigation stakeholders and progress the case

"Our goal is to provide agencies with the industry leading Digital Intelligence Investigative Platform to transform the way they work for the digital age to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve data privacy," said Ori Nurick, EVP, Product Management, Cellebrite. "The latest Pathfinder release is an important step in this evolution, and it will enable investigators around the world to accelerate and optimize how they address the increasing complexities of crimes, while analyzing and managing digital evidence to identify suspects and build cases quickly."

Cellebrite Pathfinder 8.6 is currently available. For more information, please visit Cellebrite.com

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite's mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are the global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies in more than 140 countries, Cellebrite's Digital Intelligence platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com or follow us on Twitter @Cellebrite_UFED.

Media Contact:

Adam Jaffe

VP of Global Communications

[email protected]

+1 973 206 7643

SOURCE Cellebrite

Related Links

https://www.cellebrite.com/en/home/

