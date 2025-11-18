centralwOrld Joins Hands with Disney to Launch 'Disney The Magical Star 2026', the Largest Disney Fairytale Kingdom in Asia
Nov 18, 2025, 05:45 ET
BANGKOK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- centralwOrld joins forces with Walt Disney (Thailand) to launch 'Disney The Magical Star 2026 at centralwOrld', a grand year-end festive campaign from 14 November 2025 to 6 January 2026, transforming a space of over 3,500 square meters into the largest Disney fantasyland in Asia.
Discover seven amazing highlight zones:
- Mickey & Friends in their lovely home with the first snow of the year in the heart of Bangkok.
- Toy Story Zone presents the atmosphere of a magical toy land.
- Zootopia Zone invites you to a simulation of a city of fun animals in a multicultural metropolis.
- Stitch's Cozy Corner – Discover 'HometomyHeart The Store(y)', a hybrid exhibition and store created by Disney-loving creator: Ms. Chanisara "Oon"Wongdeeprasith from the HometomyHeart brand. All participants will be taken on a journey through the stories of the products inside Stitch's house from Lilo & Stitch.
- Frozen Enchanted Arendelle – Disney's most successful franchise will bring Arendelle from Frozen to Bangkok.
- Disney Princess Castle – Discover a replica of the Disney Princess Castle at Central Court, with a life-size statue of your favorite princesses, including Cinderella, Belle, Snow White, Ariel and Rapunzel, along with special photo spots. Don't miss out on genuine merchandise from leading brands.
- Hong Kong Disneyland Resort 20th Anniversary – Meet with the huge 5-meter inflatable Mickey and enjoy a spectacular 35-meter Magical Christmas Tree 2026, the largest Christmas tree in ASEAN.
Join in the fun activities such as Playmondo Polar Playland, a fantasy snow playground, T1 Music Box, a giant music box from Central The1 Credit Card and special performances including:
- Performances from 4EVE and Billkin at the Christmas tree lighting celebration on 25 November 2025.
- Enjoy the parade, Christmas carols and a mini-concert at centralwOrld New Era Countdown Music Festival 2026.
Discover a year-end gift festival with special Disney collections from over 20 leading brands.
Exclusively at centralwOrld! When spending 5,000 baht and up, get a chance to purchase a special Mickey & Friends dish set or blanket from the Disney Collection designed by June Jirapas – available at special prices.
Get ready to experience the magic of happiness and inspiration from Disney World in the heart of Bangkok at centralwOrld – The Heart of Celebration.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2825921/Best_Shot.jpg
