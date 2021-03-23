Certain Advertising Claims for FertilitySmart Conceive for Women Dietary Supplement Permanently Discontinued Following NAD Challenge

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FertilitySmart informed the National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs that it has permanently discontinued all of the advertising claims for the company's FertilitySmart Conceive for Women dietary supplement that were challenged by the Council of Responsible Nutrition (CRN).

The claims, which appeared in digital advertising, included:

"Helps Increase Egg Quality Released in Each Ovulatory Cycle."

"Helps Boost Number of Eggs Released in Each Ovulatory Cycle."

"Promotes Regular Ovulation."

"Helps Maintain Healthy Uterine Lining."

"FertilitySmart Conceive for Women is recognized as a viable non-prescription option for women who are trying to get pregnant. It encourages regular ovulation, supports regular menstrual cycles, and increases egg quality, without the risk of side effects associated with the drugs used in fertility treatment."

"Try the only doctor-recommended fertility supplement today and start your journey towards success!"

"FertilitySmart Advance Fertility nutrition supplements are the only medical professional approved and recommended 100% natural fertility vitamins formulated specifically to increase both female and male fertility and improve overall reproductive health."

CRN also challenged several consumer testimonials relaying couples' experiences with infertility and describing how the FertilitySmart product regulated ovulation and helped with conception even after failure with Clomid, IUI, IVF, and other medical interventions.

During the course of the proceeding, FertilitySmart informed NAD that instead of submitting substantiating evidence, it had permanently discontinued all of the challenged claims. In reliance on the advertiser's representation, NAD did not review these claims on their merits.

In its advertiser statement, FertilitySmart stated that the challenged claims "had already been permanently discontinued before any NAD recommendations had been made."

