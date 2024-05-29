Cerus Markets Launches MetaTrader 5, Offering Enhanced Trading Capabilities and a 100% Deposit Bonus

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerus Markets, a pioneering multi-asset trading platform known for its innovative approach to combining cryptocurrency trading with traditional financial instruments, is excited to announce the launch of MetaTrader 5 (MT5) on its platform. This strategic move is aimed at providing traders with advanced trading tools, superior analytical capabilities, and access to a wider range of financial markets, including unique crypto-traditional pairings.

Cerus Markets Integrates MT5

MetaTrader 5 is globally recognized for its state-of-the-art trading and analytical features, supporting the trading of forex, stocks, and commodities alongside cryptocurrencies. With this integration, Cerus Markets underscores its commitment to offering the most comprehensive and sophisticated trading experience to its clients.

Key Features of MT5 on Cerus Markets

Advanced Analytical Tools: Over 80 technical indicators and analytical tools, along with an integrated economic calendar.

Over 80 technical indicators and analytical tools, along with an integrated economic calendar. Enhanced Trading System: Supports both traditional and algorithmic trading, offering more flexibility and precision.

Supports both traditional and algorithmic trading, offering more flexibility and precision. Multi-Asset Trading: A single platform to access a broad spectrum of financial instruments, including exclusive crypto vs. traditional asset pairings.

A single platform to access a broad spectrum of financial instruments, including exclusive vs. traditional asset pairings. 100% Deposit Bonus: To celebrate the launch, Cerus Markets is offering a 100% deposit bonus to traders, enhancing their trading potential.

"The introduction of MT5 is a significant milestone for Cerus Markets and our valued clients," said Michael Brescia, CEO of Cerus Markets. "We are constantly seeking ways to enrich our platform and empower our traders with more advanced tools and opportunities. MT5 aligns perfectly with our mission to bridge the gap between cryptocurrency and traditional financial markets."

The launch of MT5 is part of Cerus Markets' ongoing effort to provide a seamless and powerful trading experience. Traders can now enjoy the benefits of an advanced platform that supports their trading strategies and helps them capitalize on market opportunities more effectively.

For more information about MT5 on Cerus Markets and to take advantage of the 100% deposit bonus, visit https://cerusmarkets.com/mt5/.

For further information on Cerus Markets, visit www.cerusmarkets.com

About Cerus Markets

Established in 2022, Cerus Markets proudly leads the way in the financial sector, delivering an exceptional cryptocurrency trading experience. The platform transcends the conventional, providing cryptocurrency trading against a diverse range of instruments, including commodities, equities, indices, and forex. This provides unparalleled market opportunities available exclusively on the Cerus Markets platform.

Cerus Markets provides seamless trade execution to ensure fast and efficient transactions, ensuring clients face no lag or delay. This is combined with zero fees and commissions so clients can maximize profits with every trade.

Cerus Markets proudly operates under the Malaysia Labuan FSA (License No.: MB/22/0101), ensuring they're licensed to oversee all Money Brokering Business. They champion all regulatory guidelines and go above and beyond to ensure your funds are safe and secure.

