CES 2026: BLUETTI Unveils Elite 320 Rolling Power Station for Affordable, Essential Home Power Backup

BLUETTI

BLUETTI

Jan 07, 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, a technology pioneer in clean energy, debuts the Elite 320 during its "BLUETTI 2026 Energy Vision" Event. Designed as a suitcase style 3.2kWh rolling power station, the Elite 320 combines large battery capacity, high energy efficiency, wheeled mobility, and 10ms UPS protection to deliver reliable, accessible home backup for power outages, emergencies, and everyday interruptions.

High Capacity Power Backup That Rolls to Needs

BLUETTI Elite 320 CES

The Elite 320 houses a big 3,200Wh LiFePO4 battery that can last over a decade,that translates to over 66 hours of refrigeration time, supporting up to two days of essential household power. Its solid wheels and retractable handle make transporting this 34kg powerhouse between the kitchen, living room, and yard effortless. With a 1,800W pure sine wave output and 11 different outlets, homeowners can run all home essentials, including fridges, microwaves, coffee machines, and lighting.

High Efficiency for Reduced Power Waste

The power backup duration extends further with enhanced system efficiency. The Elite 320 achieves an ultra-low self consumption of only 9W, maximizing every watt when it's needed in critical moments. Its fast AC charging speeds up outage preparation, reaching 80% in 2 hours. To handle prolonged blackouts, it efficiently converts energy from solar panels, gas generators, or vehicle alternators via the Charger 2. 

Swift UPS Protection with Easy, Intelligent Control

The Elite 320 functions as a high speed uninterruptible power supply for everyday peace of mind. Within 10ms of a grid failure, it switches to battery power to sustain sensitive devices such as storage systems, routers, and gaming computers. It also enables personalized, app-based energy management with Sleep Mode, Remote Wakeup, and Timer Switch features. The compatibility with smart home assistant platforms, such as Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Home Assistant, unlocks even more hands-free and automated power experiences. 

The Elite 320 is expected to be available in January, 2026. 

About BLUETTI

Founded in 2009, BLUETTI is a technology pioneer in clean energy, specializing in innovative portable power stations and home power backup for power outages. With in house R&D and manufacturing, and a growing patent portfolio, BLUETTI continually raises the standard for performance, safety, and sustainability in the industry, empowering over 4 million users across 110+ countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2856194/BLUETTI_Elite_320.jpg

