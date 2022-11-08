CFMOTO Reveals All New CONCEPT Model NK-C22 And Its Sub Electric Brand ZEEHO At EICMA 2022
Nov 08, 2022, 12:41 ET
MILAN, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first day of the EICMA International Motorcycle Show landed the spotlight on CFMOTO. China's leading powersports manufacturer arrived with new models including NK-C22, Special Model 800MT SPORT R, first electric motorcycle Papio Nova, and the intelligence platform "CFMOTO RIDE".
The sub electric brand ZEEHO, were officially launched along with a concept Magnet.
Concept NK-C22
Based on the CFMOTO 800cc engine platform, the body is covered with forged carbon fiber, and the water tank guard is also designed as a fixed wind wing with great visual tension. The whole vehicle is very compact. Dual exhaust, single-sided swingarm and distinctive rims reflect the daring and innovative allure of the NK-C22.
800MT SPORT R-A concept of combining CFMOTO MOTO3 race bike and 800MT
A product destined for long rides, and adventures on a comfortable seat. The sportive ergo ensures maximum control and fun riding while a custom design guarantees aerodynamic performances. The livery is inspired by the CFMOTO racing team, making its looking unique and full of personality.
Papio Nova-The first pure Electric Motorcycle
It is a brilliant motorcycle with handling and quality level that are comparable with its gasoline siblings. It is equipped with 69.3V32A*2 lithium batteries and, maximum horse power reaches to 30hp and the torque can reach 251 Nm.
CFMOTO RIDE-Intelligence platform to bring connected fun to users
With this platform, functions such as internet of vehicles, Multi Media Interface, smart wearable devices etc. will empower CFMOTO products to bring a safer, more efficient and intelligent riding experience – the NEXT LEVEL FUN."
ZEEHO and its concept model: Magnet
As the sub-brand of CFMOTO, ZEEHO is to meet the demands of a younger generation. Magnet is a new electric scooter venturing into advanced electric mobility and smart commuting. The max speed is 150km/h, with 0-50km/h acceleration within 2.5s, for an exhilarating ride experience.
CFMOTO Off-Road CONCEPT: CFORCE X
CFORCE X reveals the distinctive design cues, including a first glimpse of the new front-end design for the forthcoming models. Commanding appearance with new RIDEVISION LED dynamic lighting, new rear design with high-positioned twin-barrel exhaust emphasizes visual impact.
CFMOTO displayed its models with a large diversity. It is very clear to see that CFMOTO is putting continuous effort into fuel vehicles and its determination and ambition on electrification and intelligence strategy.
SOURCE CFMOTO
Share this article