CGTN AMERICA & CGTN UN: CMG Hosts "Prelude to Lunar New Year Gala" in NYC

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of dignitaries gathered at Cipriani, a historic New York City landmark venue, on January 26, for the "Prelude to Lunar New Year Gala," hosted by China Media Group and supported by the Permanent Mission of China to UN and the Consulate General of China in New York. The guests who celebrated the culture of the Lunar New Year included ambassadors, senior UN officials, business and community leaders, and artists.

Shen Haixiong, President and Editor-in-Chief of China Media Group, which broadcasts the gala, delivered a video speech to the event. He pointed out that the Lunar New Year, celebrated by one-fifth of the world's population in various forms, is the most important traditional festival for the Chinese nation.

"Watching the Spring Festival Gala has become a New Year tradition for the Chinese people. The gala has been held for 41 consecutive years, bringing cheerful memories to generations of viewers," he said.

Zhang Jun, permanent representative of China to the United Nations, hailed the UN's move to designate the Lunar New Year as a UN floating holiday, saying that this has further affirmed the global significance of the festival and will help more people to gain a better understanding of China, the Chinese people and Chinese culture.

Miguel Ángel Moratinos, high representative for the UN Alliance of Civilizations, called on everyone to get inspired by the spirit of the dragon to work together in the new year to promote the common good for humanity and address global challenges.

Stephen Orlins, president of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, noted that China-U.S. relations had some difficulty last year. But he added, "Towards the end of the year, our two leaders met in San Francisco and put the U.S.-China relationship back on the track to benefit the Chinese and American people."

Mayor Eric Adams also attended the event. Huang Ping, Chinese consul general in New York, hoped that in the Year of the Dragon, China and the U.S. can work together to enhance people-to-people exchanges and enlarge common interests.

The "Prelude to Lunar New Year Gala" event offered a glittering array of performances of live music, dance and singing. The evening culminated with fashion designer Andy Yu and his exquisite fashion showcase inspired by Chinese culture featuring beautiful designs that seamlessly blend glamour with sustainable development. 

(This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)

