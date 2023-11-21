CGTN: China speaks up for peace, justice at BRICS summit on Palestinian-Israeli issue

News provided by

CGTN

21 Nov, 2023, 21:16 ET

BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders of BRICS countries gathered on Tuesday for an extraordinary virtual summit on the Palestinian-Israeli issue.

Speaking at the summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for an immediate ceasefire as the first step to realizing lasting peace and security.

Prevent humanitarian disaster

The parties to the conflict must end hostilities and achieve a ceasefire immediately, stop all violence and attacks against civilians, as well as release civilians held captive, Xi underscored.

Humanitarian corridors must be kept secure and unimpeded, and more humanitarian assistance should be provided to the population in Gaza, Xi said.

The collective punishment of people in Gaza in the form of forced transfers or the deprivation of water, electricity and fuel must stop, said Xi.

He urged the international community to act with practical measures to prevent the conflict from spilling over and endangering stability in the Middle East.

To help alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, China has provided $2 million of emergency humanitarian assistance through the Palestinian National Authority and United Nations (UN) agencies, and emergency humanitarian supplies worth 15 million yuan ($2.1 million), such as food and medicine, to the Gaza Strip with the help of Egypt.

China will provide more supplies and assistance according to the needs of the people in Gaza, Xi said at the summit.

China's peace efforts

Since the outbreak of the latest Palestinian-Israeli conflict, China has been working actively to promote peace talks and a ceasefire, Xi said.

As the rotating president of the UN Security Council this month, China has taken active actions to build consensus and push the Security Council to take further meaningful action on the situation in Gaza.

On November 15, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2712, calling for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip "for a sufficient number of days." The resolution was the first product of the Security Council on Gaza after the conflict escalated on October 7.

A joint delegation of foreign ministers from Arab and Islamic countries, including Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Indonesia and Palestine, and the secretary general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, are on a two-day visit to China, which began on November 20.

The delegation has chosen China as the first leg of a tour to push for an end to hostilities between the Palestinians and the Israelis.

The foreign ministers of Arab and Islamic countries spoke highly of China's long-standing just position on the question of Palestine and expect China to play a greater role in ending the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, resolving relevant issues and achieving fairness and justice.

"There can be no sustainable peace and security in the Middle East without a just solution to the question of Palestine," Xi said on Tuesday.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023-11-21/Xi-attends-BRICS-virtual-summit-on-Palestinian-Israeli-issue-1oUUfulBaMg/index.html

Also from this source

CGTN: China speaks up for peace, justice at BRICS summit on Palestinian-Israeli issue

Leaders of BRICS countries gathered on Tuesday for an extraordinary virtual summit on the Palestinian-Israeli issue. Speaking at the summit, Chinese...
CGTN: Intercâmbios interpessoais: Adolescentes dos EUA enviam um presente especial a Xi Jinping e sua esposa

CGTN: Intercâmbios interpessoais: Adolescentes dos EUA enviam um presente especial a Xi Jinping e sua esposa

Um grupo de alunos do ensino médio de Tacoma, Washington, enviou recentemente ao presidente chinês Xi Jinping e sua esposa Peng Liyuan, um presente...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Foreign Policy & International Affairs

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.