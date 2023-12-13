CGTN: Role of youth highly anticipated in promoting China-Vietnam friendship

News provided by

CGTN

13 Dec, 2023, 23:41 ET

BEIJING, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The people are the root, the lifeline and the source of strength of China-Vietnam relations, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president said in a signed article published on Tuesday by the Nhan Dan Newspaper of Vietnam.

On Wednesday, Xi and Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, met with representatives of youngsters from both countries and people who have contributed to China-Vietnam friendship in Hanoi.

Both leaders stressed that the foundation of China-Vietnam friendship lies among the two peoples, and the future of this friendship will be created by the young people.

Strengthening youth exchanges

In Xi's article, he called for deepening cooperation in Chinese language education, vocational education, sports and health, ensuring the success of flagship events including the China-Vietnam People's Forum and the China-Vietnam Youth Friendship Meeting with a view to increasing mutual understanding and affinity between our peoples, especially the younger generation.

"We should enhance friendly cooperation and exchanges, and make full use of counterpart exchange mechanisms such as central media outlets, think tanks, cultural and tourism departments, publishers, as well as radio, film and television institutions," he added.

Hanoi University in Vietnam witnessed youth exchanges between the two sides. Nearly 400 young people from China and Vietnam gathered to sing classic film and television songs that are well-known to both sides during a singing event held in November.

The university also built a bookstore jointly with a Chinese publishing company, offering a space for local students to learn more about Chinese culture.

Xi has always had high expectations for young people, and has repeatedly encouraged them to pursue their dreams and shoulder responsibilities. On Wednesday, the Chinese leader also expressed hope that young people will take the lead in promoting China-Vietnam friendship.

Promoting traditional friendship

China has long been the largest trading partner of Vietnam, while Vietnam is China's fourth largest trading partner in the world.

With the launch of China-Vietnam cross-border freight train service and the smart port program, the two countries' land border ports have become rapidly interconnected. Large quantities of quality Vietnamese agricultural products, including lychee, durian and dragon fruit, are exported to China.

Close to 20 million trips have been made on the Cat Linh-Ha Dong metro line built by a Chinese company, which has provided a convenient and comfortable means of travels for Hanoi residents.

Setting high expectations on Chinese and Vietnamese young people, Xi said young people of both countries should play their part in building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

He also urged young people from both sides to play their part in promoting the development of the Asia Pacific and contribute to enduring peace in the region.

"l hope that you will be pioneers in promoting human progress and contribute to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind," Xi told the youth representatives.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023-12-14/Role-of-youth-highly-anticipated-in-promoting-China-Vietnam-friendship-1pvuwUP7xXW/index.html

SOURCE CGTN

Also from this source

CGTN: Chiny i Wietnam nawiązują bliższe relacje na płaszczyźnie społecznej

Z okazji 15. Międzynarodowych Targów Handlu i Turystyki Wietnam-Chiny, które odbyły się 30 listopada, nad rzeką Beilun, rzeką graniczną pomiędzy...

CGTN: China y Vietnam estrechan lazos interpersonales

En el marco de la XV Feria Internacional de Comercio y Turismo Vietnam-China, el 30 de noviembre se celebró en el río Beilun, río fronterizo entre...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Education

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.