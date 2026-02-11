CH4 Announces Strategic Alliance to Restore Venezuela's Energy Infrastructure Under U.S. Governance Framework

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CH4 Systems LLC , a U.S.-owned and operated engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firm, today announced a landmark Strategic Alliance Agreement with Venezuelan industrial leaders: Consorcio de Cogestión Venequip (CCV) and Servi Compresores C.A. (SC). The alliance is specifically designed to provide U.S. energy companies with a turnkey, compliant pathway to restore Venezuela's critical oil and gas infrastructure and restart stalled well operations.

As the project lead and integrator, CH4 will leverage its proven EPC+Financing model to oversee all technical, contractual, and compliance governance for the alliance. Based in Puerto Rico, CH4 brings a track record of American engineering excellence, recently underscored by receiving the U.S. EXIM Bank's 2025 "Deal of the Year" award for its leadership in the $759 million Guyana Gas-to-Energy project.

Bridging the Gap with Local Technical Resources

To solve the logistical and safety challenges U.S. companies face on the ground in Venezuela, the alliance integrates the extensive "ready-to-go" capabilities of its local partners:

Modern Infrastructure: With more than 99 years of experience in the Venezuelan market, CCV operates a national network of workshops and a vast fleet of multi-brand machinery, including generation, gas compression, and specialized field equipment from top-tier U.S. brands.

With more than 99 years of experience in the Venezuelan market, CCV operates a national network of workshops and a vast fleet of multi-brand machinery, including generation, gas compression, and specialized field equipment from top-tier U.S. brands. Specialized Expertise: SC provides more than 40 years of experience in the high-precision repair and modernization of reciprocating compressors, operating under ISO 9001 quality standards.

SC provides more than 40 years of experience in the high-precision repair and modernization of reciprocating compressors, operating under ISO 9001 quality standards. Field-Ready Personnel: The alliance utilizes highly trained, local technicians who also know how to navigate complexities and safety challenges in the region, minimizing the need for U.S. companies to send their workforce on the ground.

Unwavering Commitment to U.S. Compliance

In direct response to the Trump Administration's January 2026 mandates—including Executive Order 14373, which shields Venezuelan oil revenues in U.S. Treasury custody—this alliance operates under a "compliance-first" mandate. All activities are strictly gated by:

OFAC Alignment: No project activity will advance without prior confirmation of its legality under current U.S. sanctions and general or specific licenses.

No project activity will advance without prior confirmation of its legality under current U.S. sanctions and general or specific licenses. Financial Integrity: CH4 leads all engagement with project financing sources, ensuring all payment flows adhere to the latest federal "Foreign Government Deposit Funds" regulations.

"This alliance combines the rigorous standards of American engineering with the immediate, on-the-ground industrial capacity needed to rebuild Venezuela's energy sector," said Juan Bellosta, CEO of CH4 Systems. "With our EXIM-recognized track record and the localized strength of CCV and SC, we are providing the stable, compliant bridge that U.S. energy companies will need to return to the region with confidence."

About CH4

CH4 is a U.S.-based EPC company headquartered in Puerto Rico with roots spanning 99 years. It delivers integrated energy and infrastructure solutions across Latin America, the Caribbean, and the Middle East. The company combines American engineering and quality standards with financing expertise and turnkey execution to support sustainable growth in emerging markets.

SOURCE CH4 Systems