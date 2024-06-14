CHEERS TO WEEKEND ENERGY: UTOPIA OF THE SEAS OFFICIALLY JOINS ROYAL CARIBBEAN

The ultimate short getaway gets ready for its July debut from Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida

MIAMI, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to gear up for weekend energy any day of the week. Royal Caribbean International officially welcomed the next big thing in vacations to the family: Utopia of the Seas. A celebration fit for the ultimate short getaway was had in Saint-Nazaire, France, as the Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard handed Royal Caribbean the keys to Utopia just five weekends before its July debut in Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida.

Royal Caribbean International welcomes the ultimate short getaway, Utopia of the Seas, to the family with a celebration at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France. In just five weekends, on July 19, the new vacation will be the first of its kind to debut with 3- and 4-night getaways from Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida. Credit: sbw-photo After more than two years of construction, Royal Caribbean International welcomes Utopia of the Seas to the family. A celebration took place in Saint-Nazaire, France, with 1,400-plus crew members and workers, Royal Caribbean Group President and CEO Jason Liberty, Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley, Chantiers de l’Atlantique General Manager Laurent Castaing and Chantiers de l’Atlantique Senior Vice President of Operations JY Jaouen. The ultimate short getaway will now get party ready with its finishing touches before its big July debut in Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida. Credit: sbw-photo

More than two years of construction culminated in the new vacation's final building milestone, the delivery, when 1,600-plus crew members and workers came together to mark the moment in the signature AquaTheater. Royal Caribbean Group President and CEO Jason Liberty, Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley and General Manager of Chantiers de l'Atlantique Laurent Castaing hosted Utopia's first party of many to recognize the achievements of the nautical engineers, designers, architects and more.

"Taking delivery of Utopia of the Seas is an incredibly important milestone, as it marks yet another evolution of our game-changing ships and our mission to create the best vacation experiences responsibly," said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. "From the ultimate multigenerational vacation on this year's earlier debut of Icon of the Seas to now the ultimate weekend getaway on Utopia of the Seas, we are laser-focused on delivering a variety of vacation options and priceless memories for our guests."

In the weeks leading up to the debut of the summer on July 19, Utopia will make its way to the U.S. as the Royal Caribbean teams make finishing touches to get the ship party ready. The latest in the lineup of the original gamechangers – the Oasis Class – is the first of its kind to debut with 3-night weekend and 4-night weekday getaways. The combination of more than 40 ways to dine, drink and celebrate; more pools than the days to count, ways to thrill and chill; and more of all the above at Perfect Day at CocoCay – Royal Caribbean's private island in The Bahamas – introduces unmatched weekend energy for everyone and every day of the week.

"With the delivery of Utopia of the Seas, we have the keys to the ultimate weekend," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. "This is the short vacation that packs every way to make amazing memories in a 3-night weekend or 4-night weekday getaway. Vacationers want every minute to be a minute well spent, and the unmatched combination of Utopia and Perfect Day at CocoCay will deliver that. We are proud and excited to soon debut Utopia in a big way!"

Friends and families celebrating any occasion or just getting away have in store their pick of ways to cheers to weekend energy across the board, including highlights like:

Ways to Chill and Thrill

Pool days for every mood – From upbeat to lowkey and adults only, there are vibes of all kinds across five pools . Dialing up the party are the resort-style and sloping beach-entry pools , three Lime & Coconut bars, The Perfect Storm trio of waterslides and more than a few spots to grab a bite to refuel, including Spare Tire – the new poolside food truck . Tucked away is the adults-only Solarium pool and the exclusive Suite Sun Deck , both tranquil escapes to chill.

– From upbeat to lowkey and adults only, there are vibes of all kinds across . Dialing up the party are the , three Lime & Coconut bars, The Perfect Storm trio of waterslides and more than a few spots to grab a bite to refuel, including – the . Tucked away is the and the , both tranquil escapes to chill. The Ultimate Abyss (and longer) – Headlining the thrills, like the FlowRider surf simulator and the 10-story zip line, the longest dry slide at sea is 43 feet longer at 259 feet. Adventurers will plummet 10 decks as they speed through with new zoom booster rollers , transparent racing windows and surprising twists and turns.

– Headlining the thrills, like the FlowRider surf simulator and the 10-story zip line, the at sea is 43 feet longer at 259 feet. Adventurers will plummet 10 decks as they speed through with , and surprising twists and turns. Perfect Day at CocoCay – Packing more weekend energy into the ultimate short getaway, the private island features more of everything. The lineup spans from the newly opened adults-only oasis, Hideaway Beach, with a private beach, pools and spots for drinks and bites, a live DJ, and more; to 14 jaw-dropping waterslides and the largest freshwater pool in the Caribbean .

Ways to Dine

Royal Railway – Utopia Station – Vacationers can add another destination to their getaway, and the 20-plus dining options on deck, with a first-of-its-kind experience . From the Wild West to far-flung destinations, the new venue combines adventure, food and technology to transport travelers – by "train" – to any place and time period.

– Vacationers can add another destination to their getaway, and the 20-plus dining options on deck, with a . From the Wild West to far-flung destinations, the new venue – to any place and time period. Izumi – The convenient Izumi in the Park pickup window makes its Oasis Class debut , with sushi, Japanese-inspired street food and more. Next door is the staple Izumi restaurant in its new Central Park location , with a private omakase multicourse experience , guided by the chef; double the teppanyaki tables and al fresco seating .

– The convenient , with sushi, Japanese-inspired street food and more. Next door is the staple in its , with a private , guided by the chef; and . Giovanni's Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar – The Italian eatery is now in a new location, spanning two stories, and debuts the first-ever Gio's Terrazza. Al fresco, vacationers can overlook the lively Boardwalk as they enjoy the fan-favorite menu of quintessential Italian dishes, varietals and cocktails with Royal Caribbean twists.

Ways to Celebrate

Pesky Parrot – The new Caribbean tiki bar sets the vacation tone with its island vibes and fruit-based cocktails made with rum, tequila and gin, alongside frozen drinks. Vacationers have in store surprise and delights, too.

The sets the vacation tone with its island vibes and fruit-based cocktails made with rum, tequila and gin, alongside frozen drinks. Vacationers have in store surprise and delights, too. Live music and entertainment – Day and night, vacationers can vibe to weekend energy. Musicians and DJs playing live music of all genres, from rock 'n' roll to Latin hits, hit a high note at five live music venues and parties throughout Utopia . And for jaw-dropping performances, full-scale productions take center stage across Royal Caribbean's signature stages of air, ice, water and theater.

– Day and night, vacationers can vibe to weekend energy. Musicians and DJs playing live music of all genres, from rock 'n' roll to Latin hits, hit a high note at five live music venues and parties throughout . And for jaw-dropping performances, full-scale productions take center stage across Royal Caribbean's signature stages of air, ice, water and theater. Casino Royale – Doubling down on the celebration are two casinos that feature more than 370 slot machines, nearly 30 table games and more.

Also lighting up Utopia is a lineup of more favorites, including The Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar that serves up Southern staples alongside live country music; twin rock climbing walls, Utopia Playscape for kids, with slides, climbing walls and games; and kids aqua park Splashaway Bay to name a few. *

