Chengdu exhibition paves way for international business

CHENGDU, China, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu kicked off on Friday, attracting hundreds of exhibitors from more than 30 countries.

Ahead of the event, the Chengdu Opening-up and International Cooperation Center organized several seminars between local enterprises and delegations from overseas cities that have friendly ties with Chengdu. On Thursday, a group from Ljubljana, capital of Slovenia and a twin city of Chengdu, met with local enterprises specializing in ecological and environmental protection.

Representatives from Ljubljana, capital of Slovenia and a twin city of Chengdu, meet with local enterprises on Friday.

"We are very grateful to the center for inviting us to the meeting," said Zeng Xi, director of the investment and development department from Chengdu Environment and Investment Urban Management Service, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chengdu Environment Group.

"We have found some fields of common interest between our group and Ljubljana, such as renewable resources, ecological conservation and new energy photovoltaics," Zeng said, adding he hopes to establish an effective communication channel between the two sides for future cooperation.

Dejan Crnek, vice-mayor of Ljubljana, said: "We intend to collaborate with Chengdu in the sector of sustainable transportation. We all know the city has advanced hydrogen-powered vehicle and battery industries, and we hope to introduce those technologies to our city to increase urban operational efficiency. Upon my return, I will recommend Chengdu enterprises to relevant departments, and I believe there will be opportunities for cooperation."

Representatives from Fergana, Uzbekistan, also visited the center on Thursday and met with local enterprises in the fields of trade, economy, industry, and cultural tourism. Among the participating Chengdu companies was Gioneco, a developer of urban digital platforms, which has launched projects in Uzbekistan.

"We have prepared for our projects in Uzbekistan since 2022, and have branched out into Fergana," said Liu Yong, director of Gioneco's marketing development department. "It is expected we will be able to access more international resources in the near future with the support of the center. Meanwhile, we plan to bring our business friends from Uzbekistan to Chengdu, helping local enterprises tap the international market and promoting bilateral trade."

Expressing his admiration for Chengdu's business environment, Azimjon Yuldashev, head of the Department of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan in Fergana Region, said he hopes to see a cooperation platform established by the center to help more Chinese companies grow in Uzbekistan and to assist Uzbek firms in coming to China.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2399373/Representatives_Ljubljana_capital_Slovenia_a_twin_city_Chengdu_meet_local.jpg