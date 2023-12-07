CHG ENSOL Delivers Innovative Solutions for Climate Change at COP28

News provided by

CHG ENSOL Renewable Technology Co., Ltd.

07 Dec, 2023, 06:49 ET

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CHG ENSOL Renewable Technology Co., Ltd. (CHG ENSOL), a subsidiary of Central Holding Group (stock code: HK.01735), as an expert in the PV industry and practitioner of green and low-carbon concepts, has delivered its innovative technologies and solutions for climate change and sustainable development at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) COP28 summit.

Dr. Liu Zhifeng, General Manager of CHG ENSOL, was invited to share his views and experiences about the key role of the PV industry in global energy transformation and promoting sustainable development at the "Nature Day - Win-Win and Responsibility for Global Climate Solutions" event.

He mentioned that: "The core of the climate issue is the carbon emission issue, which is basically related to all industries, and PV is expected to lead the power industry to become the first net-zero industry. With the continuous iteration of PV technology, the large-scale introduction of AI intelligent factories, and the continuous innovation and upgrading of the low-carbon operation of the industrial chain, China PV industry is not only producing green and low-carbon energy, but also achieving its own intelligent, green, and efficient operation. CHG ENSOL, as a practitioner of the green and low-carbon development concept, continuously realizes the innovative application of high intelligence, digitization, and networking in various links such as R&D, operation, and production, and makes due contributions to the global climate action."

During the session, he had a deep exchange with H.E. Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of Defense of the UAE and chairman of the World Wildlife Fund UAE. Dr. Liu Zhifeng mentioned that "decarbonization" is a global trend that must be followed. PV is the absolute protagonist in this process, and technology is the most important lever. The Middle East region is continuously advocating for energy diversification development, and has unique advantages in solar radiation conditions. With 26.06% cell efficiency of mass production, CHG ENSOL's n-type TOPCon modules can not only achieve 22.84% efficiency, but also have advantages such as low temperature coefficient and high bifaciality. It can help to bring more sustainable development opportunities to the Middle East's economy and environment.

In the future, CHG ENSOL will continue to adhere to the sustainable development concept, continuously strengthen the technological innovation attribute, actively build a green and low-carbon industrial chain, and contribute more to the global climate change effort and sustainable development.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.