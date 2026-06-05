Chicken N Pickle Celebrates 10 Years of Connection, Community and Category-Creating Innovation

Ten years after launching the original indoor/outdoor pickleball eatertainment complex, Chicken N Pickle continues to bring people together through food, play and purpose

Now operating 13 locations nationwide, the company has invested more than $6.5 million in local communities and is entering its second decade focused on hospitality innovation, experiential programming and thoughtful growth

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten years ago, long before pickleball became America's fastest-growing sport, Chicken N Pickle Founder Dave Johnson saw something bigger than a game. He envisioned a place where families could gather, strangers could become friends, and communities could reconnect through simple shared experiences. What began as an ambitious idea to combine chef-driven dining, pickleball and community engagement has grown into a national hospitality brand with 13 locations, millions of dollars invested in local communities, and a loyal following that extends far beyond the pickleball court.

This summer, Chicken N Pickle is celebrating its 10-year anniversary and reflecting on a decade of growth, innovation and impact. Founded in Kansas City in 2016, Chicken N Pickle introduced the original indoor/outdoor pickleball eatertainment complex in North Kansas City, helping establish what has since become one of the fastest-growing categories in hospitality and entertainment.

This summer, Chicken N Pickle is celebrating its 10-year anniversary and reflecting on a decade of growth, innovation and impact.

"When we started Chicken N Pickle, we weren't just building a restaurant or a sports venue," said Dave Johnson, founder and principal of Chicken N Pickle. "We wanted to create a place where people could genuinely connect with one another. In a world that was becoming increasingly digital, we believed there was tremendous value in creating spaces that brought people together face-to-face. Ten years later, that's still what matters most."

Founded in Kansas City in 2016, Chicken N Pickle introduced the original indoor/outdoor pickleball eatertainment complex in North Kansas City, helping establish what has since become one of the fastest-growing categories in hospitality and entertainment.

The concept emerged years before pickleball entered the mainstream. Johnson recognized the sport's unique ability to bring together players of different ages, skill levels and backgrounds – creating an experience that was as much about social connection as competition.

"Before most Americans knew what pickleball was, we saw its incredible power to bring people together," said Kelli Alldredge, president of Chicken N Pickle. "Grandparents could play with grandkids. Beginners could play alongside experienced athletes. The sport reflected everything we believed in – inclusivity, accessibility and community. We simply put a great hospitality experience around it."

Since its beginnings in North Kansas City, Chicken N Pickle has expanded across multiple states while maintaining a community-first philosophy known internally as "Our Hearts Are Local." That commitment has become a defining element of the brand.

Over the past decade, Chicken N Pickle has contributed more than $6.5 million to local causes, supported thousands of nonprofit organizations, hosted thousands of community fundraisers, and built a model in which every location serves as a gathering place for local residents, businesses and charitable organizations.

"Growth has never been our only goal," said Alldredge. "We've always believed that if we take care of our neighbors, our communities and our team members, the business will follow. That's why every Chicken N Pickle location is designed to reflect the character of its city and serve as a true community asset."

As pickleball surged in popularity nationwide, Chicken N Pickle evolved alongside it.

Today, the company has expanded beyond its roots as a pickleball destination into a broader hospitality and lifestyle brand featuring chef-driven dining, corporate and social events, community programming, adaptive pickleball initiatives, wellness experiences and seasonal activations.

The company has also attracted high-profile investors and supporters, including Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, as well as professional tennis player Jack Sock – all of whom were first introduced to the brand as guests.

"People associate us with pickleball, and we're proud of that," said Alldredge. "But what we've really built is a hospitality company centered on human connection. Whether someone comes for dinner, a fundraiser, a corporate event, a family celebration or a pickleball match, our goal is the same: create memorable experiences that bring people together."

That mission has resonated across generations.

Today, Chicken N Pickle welcomes millions of guests annually and employs team members spanning four generations, from Gen Z to Baby Boomers. While pickleball remains central to the brand's identity, many guests visit for reasons that have little to do with the sport itself – celebrating birthdays, reunions, graduations, fundraisers, company outings and life's everyday moments.

Looking ahead, company leaders say future growth will remain guided by the same principles that inspired the original concept.

"The next chapter is about thoughtful growth, deeper community partnerships and continuing to innovate the guest experience," said Alldredge. "But no matter how much we grow, we never want to lose sight of what got us here. Our purpose remains the same today as it was 10 years ago: creating meaningful human connection through great hospitality, playful experiences and community engagement."

After a decade of growth, perhaps the company's greatest accomplishment isn't measured in locations, revenue or even pickleball participation.

It's measured in the millions of memories created along the way.

"At the end of the day, I hope people say Chicken N Pickle helped bring people together," said Johnson. "If we've created joy, connection and a positive impact in the communities we serve, then we've accomplished exactly what we set out to do."

About Chicken N Pickle

Chicken N Pickle is a family-friendly sports and games destination featuring a casual, chef-driven restaurant, craft cocktails and local brews, pickleball courts and indoor/outdoor games for all ages and abilities – all in an atmosphere that fosters fun, friendship and community. Through its Our Hearts Are Local program, the company supports its local neighborhoods with philanthropic partnerships and charitable initiatives. Since 2017, Chicken N Pickle has contributed more than $6.5 million to local causes and supports thousands of charities each year. Learn more at www.chickennpickle.com.

SOURCE Chicken N Pickle