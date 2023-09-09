China International Intelligent Communication Forum 2023 Builds up International Consensus and Facilitates Media Innovation

News provided by

CCTV.com

09 Sep, 2023, 10:14 ET

WUXI, China, Sept. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The China International Intelligent Communication Forum 2023, hosted by China Media Group and the Jiangsu Provincial People's Government, took place in Wuxi, Jiangsu on September 7 to 9.

China International Intelligent Communication Forum 2023
Continue Reading
China International Intelligent Communication Forum 2023
China International Intelligent Communication Forum 2023

The forum has been held twice since 2021, building a high-end platform for international exchanges and cooperation in intelligent communication. Themed on "A New Journey towards Boundless Connectivity", this year's forum brought together former political dignitaries, representatives of international organizations, ambassadors to China, as well as Chinese and foreign media representatives, experts, scholars and entrepreneurs. They shared views and achievements on the development trend of intelligent communication, media responsibility in the era of intelligence, and so forth.

Participants of the forum included relevant leaders of China Media Group and the Jiangsu Provincial People's Government, relevant officials of the Wuxi Municipal People's Government, Lin Shangli, President of Renmin University of China, Matteo Renzi, Former Prime Minister of Italy, Erik Solheim, Former Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and President of the EU-Asia Centre, Shahbaz Khan, Representative of UNESCO Multisectoral Regional Office for East Asia, and John Collins, Academician of Cambridge University. They attended the forum in person or via video link and delivered speeches. During the forum, China Media Group grandly released the "CMG Algorithm".

Representatives of young people at home and abroad were invited for a round-table dialogue, to seek solutions from a multicultural perspective through discussions, which centered around new opportunities and challenges faced by the young generation in the era of intelligent media.

Three sub-forums on "Intelligent Technology" , "Intelligent Consumption" and "Intelligent Culture" were held, together with activities such as " 'Wuxi onto the World Stage' Global Livestream", "Internet Celebrity's Journey to Wuxi " , and "Ambassadors' Wuxi Tour".

Wuxi, the host city, has long been known as "A Shinning Pearl of Taihu Lake and A Prosperous Land of Jiangnan Region". With over 3,000 years of written records, Wuxi was one of the birthplaces of Wu culture and became the cradle of Chinese national industry and commerce in the 20th century. In recent years, Wuxi has taken the forum as an opportunity to develop intelligent media industry and apply cooperation achievements.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2206132/CIICF_2023.jpg

SOURCE CCTV.com

Also from this source

China International Intelligent Communication Forum 2023 Builds up International Consensus and Facilitates Media Innovation

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.