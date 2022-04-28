China Matters documents the encounter of an American family and the Grand Song of the Dong ethnic group in Guizhou

Narrating history, daily life and romance stories of the Dong ethnic group, Grand Song performances have become an attraction for tourists visiting Dong villages. The art form remains a crucial symbol of Dong ethnic identify and cultural heritage.

The Dong ethnic group has around 3 million population in China, most of whom more traditional Dong live in eastern Guizhou. The Dong people attach great importance to preserving their traditions and remembering their origins. Songs are believed by them to be a good way to appreciate their origins.

To observe and experience this tradition in person, American vlogger Brenna and her family visited a Dong village in southeastern Guizhou. The family learned to sing the Grand Song with a local choir and joined their performance. They also experienced other local folk arts such as printing and dyeing.

