China Tourism Group Showcases Sustainable Tourism at 'Travelogue of China' Media Tour

News provided by

GLOBAL TIMES ONLINE

Dec 03, 2024, 19:15 ET

A Report From GLOBAL TIMES ONLINE:

HUZHOU, China, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In late November, China Tourism Group showcased its sustainable tourism initiatives at the 2024 "Travelogue of China" International Media Communication Activity, co-hosted by the Chinese Public Diplomacy Association and Global Times Online.

Continue Reading

An international media delegation began their journey at CTG•Anji Hele Valley in Anji County, Huzhou City, Zhejiang Province. Developed by CTG International under China Tourism Group, the valley exemplifies sustainable development rooted in the philosophy that "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets."

Li Jian, general manager of Hong Kong CTS (Anji) Tourism Development Co., Ltd., said, "Hele Valley's development strictly follows the principle of minimal intervention. All architectural designs use eco-friendly technologies to minimize environmental impact. Road and pathway designs consider the terrain, avoiding damage to tea plantations, bamboo forests, and water sources, allowing visitors to connect with nature without disturbing it."

At Qiandao Lake in Hangzhou, the journalists experienced the integration of ecological protection and tourism development. According to Wei Hong, deputy general manager of CTG (Zhejiang) Qiandao Lake Company, "The Qiandao Lake scenic area attracts two million tourists annually, playing a very positive role in boosting the local economy and promoting employment. Three to five generations of indigenous residents have participated in the construction and operation of the entire national-level resort area at Qiandao Lake."

"Qiandao Lake has left a very strong impression on me," said Aiperi Temirova, a journalist from Kyrgyzstan's NEWS.KG. "The way people care about its preservation and how it affects the local community is very impressive."

Throughout the tour, the delegation witnessed Zhejiang's achievements in ecological civilization and green transformation. They observed efforts in promoting high-quality economic development and harmony between humans and nature. Through news platforms and social media, the journalists shared their experiences, showcasing a real and comprehensive image of China.

"Without a doubt, I want to return to China with my friends and family and visit all these beautiful places," said Ecaterina Reveaco, an editor from Moldova's Noi.md.

By highlighting sustainable tourism initiatives, the media tour contributed to global understanding of China's commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable development.

SOURCE GLOBAL TIMES ONLINE

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

20 représentants africains en visite à Beijing : un pont culturel pour un avenir prometteur de la coopération sino-africaine

20 représentants africains en visite à Beijing : un pont culturel pour un avenir prometteur de la coopération sino-africaine

Rapport par Global Times Online: Du 30 octobre au 3 novembre, la cérémonie de remise des prix du Concours photo et vidéo Chine-Afrique « Mon histoire ...
China-Africa photo and video competition holds award ceremony, welcomes African winners to Beijing

China-Africa photo and video competition holds award ceremony, welcomes African winners to Beijing

A Report From GLOBAL TIMES ONLINE: The award ceremony of the "My Chinese Story" China-Africa Photo and Video Competition was held in Beijing on Nov....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Amusement Parks and Tourist Attractions

Amusement Parks and Tourist Attractions

Travel

Travel

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics