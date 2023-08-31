China's First 10,000-ton Photovoltaic Green Hydrogen Pilot Project Now Fully Built and Put into Production

News provided by

SINOPEC

31 Aug, 2023, 05:39 ET

The Sinopec Xinjiang Kuqa Green Hydrogen Pilot Project will produce an annual green hydrogen output of 20,000 tons

KUQA, China, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") completed the construction of the Sinopec Xinjiang Kuqa Green Hydrogen Pilot Project (the "Project"), China's largest photovoltaic green hydrogen production project lately. It is put into operation to produce an annual green hydrogen of 20,000 tons at full capacity, a significant breakthrough in China's scaled industrial applications of green hydrogen.

The green hydrogen produced by the Project will supply to Sinopec Tahe Petrochemical to replace the existing natural gas and fossil energy used in hydrogen production, realizing the low-carbon development of modern oil processing and green hydrogen coupling.

The Project is China's first large-scale utilization of photovoltaic power generation to produce green hydrogen directly. Utilizing the abundant solar resources in Xinjiang, the Project has an electrolyzed water hydrogen plant with an annual capacity of 20,000 tons, a spherical hydrogen storage tank with a hydrogen storage capacity of 210,000 standard cubic meters, and hydrogen transmission pipelines with a capacity of 28,000 standard cubic meters per hour. The Project, as the first scaled application of green hydrogen refining, is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 485,000 tons a year. Sinopec has tackled multiple bottlenecks, including flexible hydrogen production under the scenario of new energy power fluctuation, and achieved localization of major equipment and core materials.

With a focus on hydrogen transportation and green hydrogen refining, Sinopec is accelerating its hydrogen development with the establishment of more than 100 hydrogen refueling stations, owning and operating the largest number of hydrogen refueling stations in the world to date.

In the field of green hydrogen refining, Sinopec has been vigorously advancing centralized wind power and photovoltaic development, laying out mega-scale projects integrating renewable energy power generation, hydrogen production, storage, and utilization.

In addition to the Project, Sinopec's green hydrogen project in Ordos, which will produce 30,000 tons annually began construction in February 2023, while the Ulanqab project is now in the planning stage. Towards the "dual-carbon" goals, Sinopec is committed to reducing carbon emissions and continually supporting and promoting green, low-carbon development.

SOURCE SINOPEC

Also from this source

Sinopec annonce la découverte d'un important gisement de gaz dans le bassin du Sichuan, en Chine

Sinopec anuncia descoberta de grande campo de gás na Bacia de Sichuan (China)

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.