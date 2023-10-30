CHiQ's New Brand Proposition Is Set To Merge Innovation With Style

News provided by

CHiQ

30 Oct, 2023, 07:24 ET

BERLIN, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a new brand proposition that will be highlighted throughout its marketing efforts, CHiQ proudly establishes the Smart with Style concept. CHiQ will focus on future developments revolving around ceaseless innovation combined with refined design. The Smart with Style concept aims to reflect CHiQ's dedication to bringing ever-evolving cutting-edge technology to create smart homes, with style. 

Continue Reading

CHiQ focuses on core values defining its persona, identity, and purpose: refined design, ceaseless innovation, and superior quality. The Smart with Style concept was born out of these core values in mind, and that is how they move forward with excellence in their products and services. The Smart with Style concept will be the ruling point of CHiQ's entire marketing strategy and existence, positioning itself to be the smart home appliances brand that appeals to everyone interested in upgrading their home experience with up-to-date technology and contemporary design.

Since 2017, CHiQ has been introduced in the Australian market as an independent brand and in the European and Southeast Asian markets. Now, CHiQ has penetrated over 40 countries and regions with business scopes that cover major economies worldwide such as the European Union, ASEAN, Central and South America, the Middle East, Africa, South Korea, and many more. The brand has established solid cooperative relationships with many internationally renowned enterprises together and has entered main offline channels in Australia, South Korea and many more. CHiQ has entered over 30 mainstream e-commerce platforms around the world including Amazon in Europe, Lazada, and Shopee in Southeast Asia. CHiQ has created a comprehensive landscape of smart home appliances ranging from TV sets, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, monitors, and more.

In recent years, CHiQ has been awarded the "Most Satisfied Customers Refrigerators" by Canstar Blue, and the "Highly Commended Award for Best Freezer Brand" by Finder where both are authoritative review organizations from Australia. These appliances have long been on the best-selling lists of Amazon in Germany and France, and CHiQ has repeatedly achieved first place in TV category sales on Shopee, Indonesia's leading e-commerce platform.

CHiQ is the individual brand of Changhong. In December 2022, Changhong won a place in the world's 500 most influential brands. To focus more on the technological and human connection between its products and consumers, CHiQ will continue to strive to create and offer better-value intelligent products to the world.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gpvvYEc8dY4

SOURCE CHiQ

Also from this source

Compact formaat, grote capaciteit: CHiQ Space Pro wasmachine verbetert energie-efficiëntie

Compact formaat, grote capaciteit: CHiQ Space Pro wasmachine verbetert energie-efficiëntie

CHiQ houdt consequent vast aan haar "Smart with Style" merkfilosofie, die inzet op het leveren van stijlvolle maar slimme huishoudapparaten aan...
Taille compacte, grande capacité: La machine à laver CHiQ Space Pro améliore l'efficacité énergétique

Taille compacte, grande capacité: La machine à laver CHiQ Space Pro améliore l'efficacité énergétique

CHiQ s'attache à respecter sa philosophie de marque « Smart with Style », qui vise à fournir aux consommateurs des appareils ménagers élégants et...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Home Improvement

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Television

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.