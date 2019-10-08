Choosing a Router/Gateway with Strong Security Software is Most Popular Action to Prevent Unauthorized Access to Devices

DALLAS, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Research from Parks Associates shows that as households adopt more smart home devices, owners rely more and more on a router/gateway with strong security software to prevent unauthorized access and protect their privacy. One-third of households with 1-4 smart home devices have adopted this method, increasing to 50% of households once they adopt 10 or more devices.

Parks Associates: US Broadband Households that Rely on a Router/Gateway with Strong Security Software to Prevent Unauthorized Access

The international research firm will discuss current security and privacy protection solutions and other innovations in the smart home ecosystem at the fifteenth annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit: Smart Home Business Models and Strategies on January 7 at CES® 2020 in Las Vegas. CONNECTIONS™ Summit features multiple sessions examining mass-market business strategies, partnership opportunities, next-gen home services, energy management solutions, and smart home platforms, concluding with a networking reception. CONNECTIONS™ Summit sponsors include Alarm.com, Inspire, Sprosty Network, Trusource Networks, and MMB Networks.

"Securing the smart home and protecting consumer privacy are important steps in building consumer confidence and driving broader adoption," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "Given the diversity of security problems faced by home networks, the value proposition for this approach to security technology is strong. In response, several key players, including Comcast, F-Secure, and CUJO AI, have migrated into the home networking hardware space to offer security solutions, which will help increase consumer confidence in smart home devices."

Sessions:

Channels: Broadband and Security Providers; Retail; Insurance

Managing the Home Network: Wi-Fi; 5G and Mesh Networking

Privacy and Security: Protecting Consumers

Installation and Support: Next Gen Home Services

Disruption in Home Security: Smart Home Convergence

Independent Living and Wellness: Smart Home Tech

Energy Management Solutions: Smart Home Crossover

Smart Home Platforms: Creating New Experiences

Confirmed Speakers:

Marcio Avillez , SVP, Business Development, CUJO AI

, SVP, Business Development, CUJO AI Rand Bailin , Partner, Sprosty Network

, Partner, Sprosty Network Peter Butler , GM, Trusource Labs

, GM, Trusource Labs Naveen Chhangani , VP, Product and Services, Arlo Technologies

, VP, Product and Services, Arlo Technologies Anne Ferguson , VP, Marketing, Alarm.com

, VP, Marketing, Alarm.com Edgar Figueroa , CEO, Wi-Fi Alliance

, CEO, Wi-Fi Alliance Yuval Harry , Head of Partnerships, Hippo

, Head of Partnerships, Hippo Nicole Hayward , Founder & CMO, Minim

, Founder & CMO, Minim David Henry , SVP, Connected Home Products, NETGEAR Orbi

, SVP, Connected Home Products, NETGEAR Orbi Sarah Jones , VP, Commercial Product, GreatCall

, VP, Commercial Product, GreatCall Amber Kappa , VP, Platform Partnerships & Business Development, Samsung SmartThings

, VP, Platform Partnerships & Business Development, Samsung SmartThings Jennifer Mallett , CEO, Level Up Your Home

, CEO, Level Up Your Home Felicite Moorman , CEO, STRATIS IoT

, CEO, Lainie Muller , Director Wellness, Alarm.com

, Director Wellness, Alarm.com Sumit K. Nagpal , Global GM, Health Innovation, Comcast NBCUniversal

, Global GM, Health Innovation, Comcast NBCUniversal Paul Palmer , Director, Business Development, Consumer Business Unit, F-Secure Inc.

, Director, Business Development, Consumer Business Unit, F-Secure Inc. Dan Trigub , Head of Uber Health, Uber

, Head of Uber Health, Uber Andrew Vloyantes, GM, Installed Solutions, Ring

Mike Wajsgras , Executive Director, Constellation

, Executive Director, Constellation Matt Wolf , Head of Partnerships, SimpliSafe

CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES is a one-day executive summit that focuses on the best business models and value propositions in the Internet of Things (IoT), the smart home, and connected and mobile CE and services. The event includes six executive sessions, two special presentations, and a networking reception on January 7, the opening day of CES.

About CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES

CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES is an annual research and industry event hosted by international research firm Parks Associates at CES in Las Vegas. The executive event features one day of panel discussions on the smart home, Internet of Things (IoT), and connected entertainment, with trends and implications for connected consumers and opportunities for companies to build new revenues and innovative business models. Follow the event on Twitter at @CONN_Summit. http//www.connectionssummit.com.

