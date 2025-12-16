Parks Associates Releases Five-Year US Subscription Video Forecast Through 2030

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced the release of its latest Subscription Video Forecast: 2025–2030, offering a comprehensive outlook on the future of the US TV and streaming video market. The report projects steady but moderate growth across subscription video services, with total TV and video subscriptions climbing from 719 million in 2025 to 765 million by 2030. Total subscription TV and video revenue will rise from $186.5 billion in 2025 to $190.7 billion in 2030.

Parks Associates: U.S. Subscription TV and Video Revenue

The new forecast highlights a maturing yet resilient market shaped by ongoing consumer migration toward streaming, the rapid expansion of ad-supported tiers, and the continued contraction of traditional pay-TV services. The average monthly spend per TV household on subscription TV and video will grow from $101.25 in 2020 to a peak of $122.74 in 2028, mainly due to rising prices, before a slight dip to $122.04 by 2030. This steady increase assumes that consumers are willing to pay more for premium content, bundled services, and multiple subscriptions.

"As the US video market matures, growth is no longer about adding new households — it's about optimizing value," said Michael Goodman, Research Director at Parks Associates. "Consumers are stacking more services, gravitating toward ad-supported tiers, and demanding more flexibility. Our model shows a stable but fundamentally transformed market where streaming is the economic engine and pay TV becomes a smaller, more specialized segment.

The Subscription Video Forecast combines Parks Associates' proprietary research with a multi-layered quantitative modeling framework to deliver the following insights:

Total US TV & streaming video subscription trends

SVOD household adoption and service stacking

Ad-supported tier growth and revenue modeling, by major service provider

Pay-TV subscriber and revenue declines by service provider

Shifting consumer value perceptions and market saturation

Strategic implications for operators, streamers, and hybrid platform providers

This integrated approach allows Parks Associates to project both subscriber counts and revenue with high fidelity while accounting for structural changes in consumer behavior and provider strategy.

Parks Associates released its S.O.S. State of Streaming report during the eighth annual Future of Video: Business of Streaming, with featured research by Philo, InterDigital, Skreens, Adeia, Broadpeak, and Sling TV.

