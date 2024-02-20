CHUCK E. CHEESE TO GIVE AWAY 50 MILLION E-TICKETS

The average kid would have to visit Chuck E. Cheese every week for two years — the equivalent of over 100 hours of gameplay — to win 50,000 e-tickets. With 50,000 e-tickets, a kid can take home tons of awesome prizes from the iconic prize wall, including jumbo plushies, tabletop board and arcade games, playsets, branded merchandise and much more. Now through March 3, families can enter the giveaway at chuckecheese.com by submitting their preferred local store, email address and phone number — no purchase necessary.

The Chuck E. Cheese 50 Million E-Ticket Giveaway celebrates the brand's most significant transformation yet, with a more than $300 million investment to enhance Chuck E. Cheese fun centers across North America, as well as the brand's extension outside of its restaurants. This new era for America's favorite family entertainment will also be supported with a multi-million-dollar publicity and advertising campaign developed for the latest generation of families and kids.

The brand transformation not only modernizes the facilities and aesthetics but also includes significant improvements to the Chuck E. Cheese experience, including:

New entertainment in and out of the fun centers, including large-format video walls and screens with audio connected throughout the fun center, interactive dance floors for a more immersive experience, and over 5,000 screens in U.S. and Canada locations playing original, family-friendly content.

in and out of the fun centers, including large-format video walls and screens with audio connected throughout the fun center, interactive dance floors for a more immersive experience, and over 5,000 screens in U.S. and locations playing original, family-friendly content. Over 12,300 new games shipped to upgrade the games experience for more fun at more locations.

shipped to upgrade the games experience for more fun at more locations. New technology to fit the needs of families and children today, such as play pass cards and play bands instead of tokens, touchless payment, self-service kiosks, QR code-enabled tableside ordering, large-format video walls and more.

to fit the needs of families and children today, such as play pass cards and play bands instead of tokens, touchless payment, self-service kiosks, QR code-enabled tableside ordering, large-format video walls and more. 100 new Trampoline Zones that offer kids a dedicated, worry-free space to bounce and play with friends, now available at select fun centers, with more opening each week.

that offer kids a dedicated, worry-free space to bounce and play with friends, now available at select fun centers, with more opening each week. New birthday party packages and the all-new Chuck E. Live birthday show in three languages, including ASL.

and the all-new Chuck E. Live birthday show in three languages, including ASL. New menu, including Buddy V's cakes and a Grown-Up Menu with new options catering to millions of bold-flavor seekers to satisfy family palates that crave tastes beyond pizza.

including Buddy V's cakes and a Grown-Up Menu with new options catering to millions of bold-flavor seekers to satisfy family palates that crave tastes beyond pizza. New prizes and merchandise that include Chuck E. Cheese and friends character plushies plus the first-ever Pasqually's plush, gifts and crafts to award for good behavior throughout the year, school supplies, toys, musical instruments, outdoor apparel, and fidget and sensory toys.

"We've spent $300 million to completely refresh the Chuck E. Cheese experience," noted Executive Vice President Mark Kupferman. "Our Fun Centers look amazing, and guests tell us they love the new games, the new entertainment and all the other new features. Now it's time to celebrate! The 50 Million E-Ticket Giveaway is just the beginning. We have a lot planned for 2024. This year, every kid will be a winner at Chuck E. Cheese."

Winners will be notified in March and will have until April 28, 2024, to redeem their prizes. Although only 1,000 kids will win the 50,000 e-ticket grand prize, every family that enters the sweepstakes will receive 1,000 bonus e-tickets for their next visit. For more details on the contest and Chuck E. Cheese, visit chuckecheese.com.

About Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is the place where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, with a mission to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food and play. As the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®, Chuck E. Cheese continues to set the standard for family entertainment through its interactive experiences, exciting arcade games and beloved Chuck E. Cheese character. Committed to providing a fun, safe and inclusive environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $21 million to schools and nonprofits through its fundraising programs. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese fun centers in 47 states and 16 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com.

Media Contact:

Alejandra Brady, CEC Entertainment

[email protected]

945-336-3443

SOURCE Chuck E. Cheese

