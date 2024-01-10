CIFF Guangzhou 2024: InterBiz Club Sets to Support Global Buyers with Attentive Service

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 53rd China International Furniture Fair (CIFF), also known as CIFF (Guangzhou) 2024 is set to take place from March 18-21 and March 28-31, 2024. The InterBiz Club (International Business Club), initiated by CIFF (Guangzhou), is ready to provide comprehensive services to global buyers attending this one of the world's largest and most influential trade fairs dedicated to home furniture, home decor and home-textiles, outdoor furniture, office furniture, commercial furniture, furniture machinery, and raw materials.

The InterBiz Club is a premium global platform for home furnishing trade, tailored specifically for multinational purchasing groups, international traders, cross-border e-commerce retailers, distributors, designers, and end-users worldwide. It functions as a comprehensive service ecosystem for international visitors to CIFF from over 200 countries and regions. Drawing on its more than 25 years of extensive global market experience of CIFF, the Club aims to create a new home furnishing trade environment through multi-channel integration.

The Club employs a two-fold approach, consisting of service for eight-day offline exhibitions and year-round online engagement for a broadened international market. The Club's exclusive VVIP Reception Program, meticulously designed for international buyers, covers full access to the CIFF in Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Tianjin. In addition, it provides swift entry, privileged access to trade activities, theme exhibitions, and the VIP Lounge throughout the eight-day exhibitions. Privileges such as complimentary lunch vouchers and show guides, complimentary trade matching, and shuttle bus service operating between selected hotels and the exhibition venue are also included in this program.

Additionally, the Club actively promotes global business networking throughout the year through various activities, such as conducting Greater Bay Area Factory Tour, operating virtual showrooms, and hosting online and offline networking events. By leveraging its official websites, international social media platforms, email marketing, and other multimedia channels, the Club broadens both online and offline international trade opportunities. This effectively enables suppliers and buyers to connect accurately, thereby facilitating trade transactions.

In September 2023, the Club launched a global tour to bridge gaps, bring people together and promote international exchange in the furniture market. This March, the Club will continue to host promotional events and discussions, fostering a global network for the home furnishing industry. This will provide Chinese firms with international opportunities and help overseas companies understand the Chinese market better.

