Circus Circus Las Vegas Offers Iconic Family Fun, Entertainment and Unforgettable Summer Memories

Newly-Announced Deals Include Weekend Hotel Room Rates Starting at $28.95; Hotel Guests Receive 25% Off Adventuredome Theme Park

LAS VEGAS, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Circus Circus Las Vegas , the iconic Las Vegas Strip resort and the city's premier family-friendly destination, is welcoming in guests this summer to experience the Las Vegas that started it all: coin-operated slots, paper bingo cards, mesquite-grilled steaks, circus acts, carnival midway, and a five-acre indoor theme park all under one roof.

A family favorite Las Vegas resort since its inception, Circus Circus provides affordable rates for its nearly 4,000 guest rooms in its lodge, tower rooms, suites and RV Park, and family-fun activities ranging from the thrills of The Adventuredome theme park to live circus acts right on the casino floor.

With weekend hotel room rates starting at just $28.95 and a 25% discount on Adventuredome theme park tickets for hotel guests, and free Las Vegas Strip parking, the classic Las Vegas vacation is as alive and accessible as ever.

"Las Vegas has always been a city built on big experiences and even bigger memories, and at Circus Circus we're building upon what's made Las Vegas the entertainment destination for generations," said Shana Gerety, general manager of Circus Circus Las Vegas. "Families deserve a summer they'll talk about for years. Las Vegas can be exciting and fun without the cost overshadowing the entire experience."

Beat the Heat at The Adventuredome: Las Vegas' Only Indoor Theme Park

Spanning five acres under a climate-controlled glass dome, the Adventuredome at Circus Circus Las Vegas is the largest indoor theme park in the United States and a must-visit Las Vegas attraction for families with kids of all ages. For millions of visitors, it's where the magic of Las Vegas first clicked, and where summer vacation stories are still being written today. Rides and attractions include:

Canyon Blaster – America's largest indoor double-loop, double-corkscrew roller coaster

El Loco – A high-intensity coaster featuring a beyond-vertical drop

NebulaZ, Sand Pirate, Inverter, and Twistin' Tea Cups – Thrills for all ages

Go-Karts and Rock-Climbing Wall – Active adventures for older kids and teens

SpongeBob's Crazy Carnival Ride – Created by Sally Dark Rides and inspired by Nickelodeon's beloved animated series, this immersive dark ride transports guests to Bikini Bottom through vivid sets, animatronics, special effects, and projections. Riders join Mr. Krabs' wacky carnival games while Plankton schemes to steal the Krabby Patty secret formula, a hilarious, sensory adventure that little ones will be talking about long after the trip is over

Arcade, carnival-style games, virtual reality experiences, and an 18-hole miniature golf course

More Family Fun at Circus Circus Las Vegas

Beyond the Adventuredome, Circus Circus delivers a full roster of family entertainment across the entire resort — the kind that pulls everyone away from their screens and into moments worth remembering:

The Midway — One of the most nostalgic spaces on the Las Vegas Strip, the legendary Circus Circus Carnival Midway has been sparking joy for families since 1968. Featuring more than 200 arcade games — from retro classics that parents and grandparents will recognize to the latest in modern gaming — the free-to-explore Midway is one of the rare places where multiple generations can share the same excitement at the same time. At the heart of the Midway, guests can watch free world-class circus acts performed daily on the dedicated circus stage, a signature Circus Circus tradition that has been stopping people in their tracks for more than 50 years.

The Garage — A fully immersive entertainment space featuring "Birdly" virtual reality (VR) flight simulation, neon-lit mini-bowling lanes, and Full Swing Golf Simulators with multi-sport modes including golf, soccer, baseball, dodgeball, and more.

Splash Zone — The resort's expansive outdoor pool complex is the perfect Las Vegas summer escape for families looking to create a few hours of pure, unscripted fun. The water park features two pools, whirlpools, a Splash Pad with interactive water cannons, spill buckets, and rain trees, plus a 50-foot slide tower with three slides — the Mat Racer, Aqua Tube, and Speed Slide. Private cabana rentals and poolside bites from the Splash Snacks food truck round out the experience.

Affordable Las Vegas Hotel Rooms for Families

With nearly 4,000 guest rooms — including lodge rooms, tower rooms, suites, and an RV Park — Circus Circus Las Vegas offers some of the most accessible hotel accommodations on the Las Vegas Strip. Weekend rates starting at $28.95, combined with the 25% Adventuredome discount for hotel guests, make it easy to build a full family vacation around a few days of genuine, screen-free, memory-making fun on the Strip.

Classic Las Vegas Lives Here: A Nostalgic Vegas Experience Unlike Any Other on the Strip

For guests who remember Las Vegas before the megaresorts and celebrity chef restaurants, Circus Circus has preserved something rare: the authentic, unpretentious spirit of the original Las Vegas. A stroll through the resort this summer is a reminder that some of the city's best experiences have always been the simplest ones, and that the Vegas that made people fall in love with this city in the first place is still very much alive.

THE Steakhouse — In a city where restaurants open and close with the seasons, THE Steakhouse at Circus Circus Las Vegas has earned something almost unheard of on the Strip: generational loyalty both from our guests and our long-standing teammates. A longtime Las Vegas favorite, THE Steakhouse has been part of the Circus Circus story for decades, drawing generations of guests for celebrations, quiet dinners, and the kind of memorable evenings that don't require a celebrity name above the door. Steaks are grilled center-of-the-room and served with classic pairings in a warm, intimate setting that reflects an era when dining was an experience meant to be savored. Open Monday through Friday 4 p.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday 4 p.m. – 10 p.m., and Sunday 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Reservations available via OpenTable.

Slots-A-Fun — In an era when Las Vegas gaming has gone increasingly digital, Slots-A-Fun stands apart as the only coin-operated casino experience on the Las Vegas Strip. A throwback to classic Vegas gaming since 1968, Slots-A-Fun features 100 coin-operated slot machines ranging from $0.25 to $5, with the retro sounds of clinking coins and flashing lights that feel like a time capsule from the city's golden era. The experience is made complete with bar staples priced the way Vegas used to price them, $2 draft beer, $2 hot dog, $2 shrimp cocktail, and $2 popcorn. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and just steps off the Las Vegas Strip.

experience on the Las Vegas Strip. A throwback to classic Vegas gaming since 1968, Slots-A-Fun features 100 coin-operated slot machines ranging from $0.25 to $5, with the retro sounds of clinking coins and flashing lights that feel like a time capsule from the city's golden era. The experience is made complete with bar staples priced the way Vegas used to price them, $2 draft beer, $2 hot dog, $2 shrimp cocktail, and $2 popcorn. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and just steps off the Las Vegas Strip. Bingo — Circus Circus is home to the only bingo room on the Las Vegas Strip, a purely analog, paper and dauber-in-hand experience that has all but disappeared from the modern casino landscape. Sessions run Friday at 5 p.m., 7 p.m., and 9 p.m.; Saturday at 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., and 9 p.m.; and Sunday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. Cards start at $30 per session.

About Circus Circus Las Vegas

Circus Circus Las Vegas, located at 2880 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, is a privately owned hotel and casino that offers dining, shopping, entertainment and more than 101,000 square feet of gaming space. A family favorite Las Vegas resort since its inception, Circus Circus provides affordable rates for its nearly 4,000 guest rooms in its lodge, tower rooms, suites and RV Park, and family-fun activities ranging from the thrills of The Adventuredome theme park to live circus acts right on the casino floor.

For information visit www.circuscircus.com, or follow the property on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

SOURCE Circus Circus