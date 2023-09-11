CITGO supporting SBP USA efforts in aftermath of Hurricane Idalia

CITGO Petroleum Corporation

11 Sep, 2023, 12:00 ET

HOUSTON, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia, CITGO is stepping up to provide support to SBP USA as they work to help Florida residents recover from immediate storm impact.

CITGO made a direct donation of $50,000 to SBP in support of their Disaster Assistance Program and Recovery Trainings.

"All of us at CITGO are proud to do our part alongside SBP to assist Floridians impacted by Hurricane Idalia," said CITGO President and CEO Carlos Jordá. "CITGO employees in Florida – and employees at our Florida marketing partners – are among the many Floridians facing very challenging circumstances in the aftermath of the storm; we are pleased to be able to lend a helping hand."

SBP's Disaster Assistance Program helps ensure disaster victims receive maximum FEMA support as they recover from the storm. The group's Recovery Trainings program provides practical webinars and in-person training to share best practices with NGOs and storm survivors.

SBP is a national disaster and recovery and resilience program born in the 2005 aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

About CITGO
CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the well-known CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 38 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 807,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) (make note of new combined capacity), CITGO ranks as the fifth-largest and is one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products, and supplies a network of approximately 4,200 locally owned and independently operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

