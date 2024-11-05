CNC Solutions Market to Grow by USD 9.24 Billion from 2024-2028, Driven by Increased Use of Servo-Based Systems and AI's Impact on Market Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global computer numerical control solutions market size is estimated to grow by USD 9.24 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Increased use of servo-based systems in industries is driving market growth, with a trend towards application of artificial intelligence and system integration in CNC solutions. However, growing second-hand machine sector poses a challenge.Key market players include Delta Electronics Inc., DMG MORI Co. Ltd., FANUC Corp., Haas Automation Inc., HEIDENHAIN, Hurco Companies Inc., KEBA Group AG, Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd., Micromatic Machine Tools Pvt. Ltd., Minitech Machinery Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., MONDRAGON Corp., NUM AG, Okuma Corp, Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Sandvik AB, SIEB and MEYER AG, Siemens AG, and Yaskawa Electric Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Computer Numerical Control Solutions Market 2024-2028

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Computer Numerical Control Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.9% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 9240.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.4 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and South Korea Key companies profiled Delta Electronics Inc., DMG MORI Co. Ltd., FANUC Corp., Haas Automation Inc., HEIDENHAIN, Hurco Companies Inc., KEBA Group AG, Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd., Micromatic Machine Tools Pvt. Ltd., Minitech Machinery Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., MONDRAGON Corp., NUM AG, Okuma Corp, Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Sandvik AB, SIEB and MEYER AG, Siemens AG, and Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Market Driver

Modern Computer Numerical Control (CNC) systems incorporate advanced software for functions such as position, velocity, and acceleration control. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a key component of these systems, enabling machines to make decisions autonomously, based on data from sensors and measurement equipment. The ability of computers to collect, process, and analyze vast amounts of data has become essential in manufacturing. CNC systems can utilize this data for predictive maintenance, process optimization, and tool selection. Siemens AG's expansion of its Sinumerik One platform with the new NCU 1740 and PPU 1740, enabling robotic applications, underscores the growing importance of AI in CNC solutions. This development is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

The Computer Numerical Control (CNC) solutions market is experiencing significant growth, driven by trends in 3D and 2D Cams, automated control, and advanced software capabilities. Microcomputers have replaced old hardware, leading to increased precision in machining complex parts for industries like aerospace and defense, automobile, and healthcare. CNC solutions are being integrated with Additive Manufacturing, Machine Learning (ML), and Big Data Solutions to optimize production. Key machinery types include Lathe Machines, Milling Machines, Laser Machines, Grinding Machines, and Welding Machines. Automated manufacturing, including winding machines, is a major trend. Precise machining is crucial for industries requiring high-quality components. Numerical data input, cutting tools, and real-time monitoring are essential features. CNC solutions are transforming industries through Industry 4.0, IoT, and Cybersecurity. Skilled operators are still needed, but AI and advanced software capabilities are enhancing productivity. Energy consumption is a concern, and CNC providers are focusing on energy-efficient solutions. CAD integration and automation are also important.

Market Challenges

• The second-hand machine sector is experiencing significant growth and poses a challenge to the global computer numerical control solutions market. Due to high labor costs and strict pollution laws, several manufacturing industries in the US and Europe have closed, leading to an increased availability of used CNC machines. Asian countries, particularly China , India , Taiwan , Hong Kong , and Vietnam , have become popular destinations for manufacturing activities due to their low labor costs and skilled workforce. These nations are actively purchasing refurbished European automated machinery at lower prices to reduce production costs. Small manufacturers find it challenging to afford new European machines due to market fluctuations. Once reconditioned, these second-hand machines perform as effectively as new ones, making them an attractive alternative for many manufacturers. The expansion of the second-hand machine sector may result in decreased demand for new CNC solutions, negatively impacting the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

have closed, leading to an increased availability of used CNC machines. Asian countries, particularly , , , , and , have become popular destinations for manufacturing activities due to their low labor costs and skilled workforce. These nations are actively purchasing refurbished European automated machinery at lower prices to reduce production costs. Small manufacturers find it challenging to afford new European machines due to market fluctuations. Once reconditioned, these second-hand machines perform as effectively as new ones, making them an attractive alternative for many manufacturers. The expansion of the second-hand machine sector may result in decreased demand for new CNC solutions, negatively impacting the growth of the global market during the forecast period. • The Computer Numerical Control (CNC) solutions market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for automated manufacturing and precise machining in various industries. CNC milling machines and lathe machines are essential tools for industries like aerospace, electronics, and medical, requiring high precision and consistency. Numerical data input and advanced software capabilities enable real-time monitoring, automation, and data-driven optimizations. Challenges include the semiconductor shortage, cybersecurity, and the need for skilled operators. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI), Industry 4.0, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced tooling options is crucial for enhancing productivity and adaptive machining. The market also caters to industries like automotive, telecom communication devices, and renewable energy, with multi-axis capabilities, spindle speeds, and real-time monitoring systems. Used CNC machines and simulation software offer cost-effective solutions for smaller businesses. Emerging trends include electric vehicles (EV), medical devices, and turbines, with five-axis mill machines, ultra-precision machines, and automated CNC systems leading the way. Virtual reality and industrial robots are also transforming the CNC landscape, offering new opportunities for innovation. Cloud computing and CNC systems are revolutionizing industries like wind farms, with 6-axis machining and real-time monitoring systems ensuring optimal performance. Overall, the CNC solutions market is a dynamic and evolving landscape, driven by the need for precision, productivity, and innovation.

Segment Overview

This computer numerical control solutions market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Solution 1.1 Servo drives

1.2 Servo motors

1.3 Controllers End-user 2.1 Automotive

2.2 Aerospace

2.3 Industrial machinery

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Servo drives- Servo drives play a crucial role in enhancing the efficiency and productivity of Computer Numerical Control (CNC) systems. By receiving input from the control system and transmitting output through servo motors, these drives enable smooth motion of machine parts to execute desired tasks. Energy efficiency is a significant advantage, as servo drives decrease overall energy consumption in CNC machines. The global market for computer numerical control solutions is driven by the increasing demand for servo drive replacements in various industries. Technological advancements, such as multi-axis servo drives, offer direct side-mounting in CNC systems, making them a preferred choice over single-axis systems. This shift towards multi-axis drive systems is expected to boost the adoption of servo drives in the computer numerical control solutions market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Computer Numerical Control (CNC) solutions market encompasses automated manufacturing systems that utilize precise machining techniques with the help of CNC lathes and milling machines. These advanced technologies enable the numerical data input to control cutting tools for producing high-precision parts with consistency and productivity. The market caters to various industries, including medical, aerospace, and electronics, where precision and advanced capabilities are essential. CNC solutions offer multi-axis capabilities, spindle speeds, and advanced tooling options, enabling the production of complex parts. Real-time monitoring systems ensure optimal performance, while artificial intelligence and advanced software capabilities enhance automation and efficiency. Virtual reality and operators' control further streamline the manufacturing process. Three-dimensional (3D) and two-dimensional (2D) Cams enable the creation of intricate designs. Automated control, microcomputers, and energy consumption are other critical aspects of the CNC solutions market.

Market Research Overview

The Computer Numerical Control (CNC) solutions market encompasses automated manufacturing systems that utilize precise machining through the use of numerical data input. These solutions include milling machines, cutting tools, and advanced software capabilities for real-time monitoring, Industry 4.0, and the Internet of Things (IoT). CNC systems offer multi-axis capabilities, spindle speeds, and advanced tooling options for industries such as aerospace, electronics, medical, and automotive. Precision, consistency, and productivity are key benefits, with automation and artificial intelligence (AI) enabling adaptive machining and data-driven optimizations. The market also faces challenges like semiconductor shortages, the rise of used CNC machines, and cybersecurity concerns. Emerging trends include electric vehicles (EV), medical devices, telecom communication devices, and the integration of simulation software, cloud computing, and industrial robots. CNC systems are essential for manufacturing complex parts in various industries, from CAD and additive manufacturing to turbines, wind farms, and six-axis machining. Machine learning (ML) and big data solutions are also transforming the market, enabling virtual reality, operators control, and three-dimensional (3D) and two-dimensional (2D) cams for automated control. Energy consumption remains a concern, with microcomputers and advanced software optimizing processes to reduce waste and improve efficiency.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Solution

Servo Drives



Servo Motors



Controllers

End-user

Automotive



Aerospace



Industrial Machinery



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

