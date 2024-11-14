Code.org Unveils New Hour of Code Activities, Inviting Students to See the Magic Behind Music, Gaming, and Innovation

Exciting partnerships with Amazon, Minecraft Education, Paramount Pictures, and Scratch inspire students to connect coding with their everyday passions

SEATTLE, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Code.org is thrilled to announce this year's lineup for the Hour of Code, offering students around the world unique opportunities to explore how computer science powers their favorite activities. With this year's theme, "Make the Invisible Visible," new activities lift the curtain on coding's hidden role in music, movies, and gaming, transforming these beloved experiences into hands-on learning. This year's Hour of Code includes interactive activities such as Code.org's Music Lab: Jam Session supported by Amazon as well as activities from Minecraft Education, Paramount Pictures, Scratch, and more, inviting students to experience the magic of coding firsthand.

Hour of Code will take place during the annual Computer Science Education Week on December 9-15. This year's activities aim to show students how coding connects directly to their everyday passions. Code.org is focusing on making coding relatable, transforming it from a technical skill into a creative tool that brings their ideas to life. By connecting students' passions to the technology behind them, Code.org redefines coding as more than just algorithms and data—it's a language of creativity and innovation.

"When students discover the code behind their favorite music, games, and stories, they're not just learning a skill—they're unlocking a new way to see and shape the world around them," said Hadi Partovi, CEO and co-founder of Code.org. "This year's Hour of Code is about empowering every student to realize that technology isn't just something they consume; it's something they can create. By connecting coding to their passions, we're showing the next generation that they have the power to turn their ideas into reality through computer science."

Students Remix Top Hits with Music Lab: Jam Session

This year, Code.org, in partnership with Amazon, introduces Music Lab: Jam Session , featuring new AI capabilities. The activity allows students to explore music composition, use AI to generate custom beats based on their own creative input, learn fundamental computational thinking skills, and remix tracks from top artists. Chart-topping songs by Shakira ("Wherever, Whenever" and "Hips Don't Lie") and Benson Boone ("In the Stars") join the library, adding to a collection that includes Sabrina Carpenter, Henry Moodie, and more. More than just a coding exercise, Music Lab: Jam Session shows students how technology powers the music industry, blending creativity with computer science. Students can also explore career paths specifically in music and technology with the Amazon Music Career Tour .

Code in Minecraft to Save the Show!

Minecraft Education has released a show stopping new Hour of Code tutorial : The Show Must Go On! Students will go backstage and solve coding puzzles to save the show, composing music, designing costumes, and choreographing scenes through block-based coding or Python. This creative activity demonstrates how coding can be more than technical—it can be a powerful medium for bringing stories to life! Code.org celebrates a decade of partnership with Minecraft this year, reaching more than 300 million sessions of Minecraft Hour of Code since 2015! Check out all past tutorials here .

Transformers' Epic Battle Powers Up Sprite Lab

Previously launched in September, the Transformers-themed Hello World activity brings iconic characters like Optimus Prime and Bumblebee into Code.org's Sprite Lab. Through block-based programming, students can explore coding with Transformers' legendary heroes, blending computer science with the timeless art of storytelling. This collaboration with Paramount Pictures invites students to see how technology brings their favorite characters to life.

Scratch & Gitanjali Rao Create-Along: Coding for Positive Change

Scratch has teamed up with young innovator Gitanjali Rao to inspire students during Hour of Code 2024 with two new activities focused on kindness and invention . Students will learn how to use coding to tackle real-world challenges and make a positive impact, developing skills in creative problem-solving and community awareness. A live "Create-Along" event with Gitanjali and the Scratch Team on YouTube will take place on December 10 at 1 p.m. ET, as part of a weeklong community celebration during Computer Science Education Week. Register here .

With activities that make coding fun and approachable, Code.org invites educators to join the movement. Whether remixing Shakira's beats, coding a scene with Optimus Prime, or lighting up a Minecraft stage, Hour of Code offers students a chance to explore computer science in ways that feel relevant and empowering. Educators and students can access all activities on the Hour of Code website at hourofcode.com/us .

