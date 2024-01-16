Cognizant unveils gen AI-powered Innovation Assistant, in collaboration with Microsoft, empowering Cognizant's employees to innovate

TEANECK, N.J., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) announced its collaboration with Microsoft on the launch of the Innovation Assistant, a generative AI-powered tool built on Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, which will augment Cognizant's internal innovation program, Bluebolt.

The Innovation Assistant is a pioneering tool designed to assimilate enterprise knowledge and enable greater creativity and innovation among teams of Cognizant employees working to solve client challenges across industries. The launch exemplifies Cognizant's commitment to transforming human-machine collaboration through AI and advancing knowledge and innovation by leveraging the company's vast technical and industry knowledge.

"The creativity and ingenuity of Cognizant's people is one of the things that sets us apart in our industry, and we see our Innovation Assistant as a game-changer in the way we generate and implement ideas," said Ravi Kumar S, Cognizant's CEO. "Together with Microsoft, we are harnessing the power of generative AI to revolutionize our approach to innovation, with the goal of ensuring we, and our clients, stay ahead in a rapidly evolving business environment."

The Innovation Assistant is integral to Cognizant's Bluebolt grassroots innovation movement, which provides a framework for Cognizant employees anywhere and at any level, to contribute to the innovation process from ideation to implementation. Harnessing the power of generative AI for Bluebolt will help Cognizant employees develop a unique combination of virtual guidance and real-world support that can utilize the company's full depth of expertise and co-innovation for the benefit of clients.

"It's amazing to see the power of gen AI enable innovation at different levels of an organization with Cognizant's Innovation Assistant. They have used AI to create a platform that unlocks the potential of individuals and teams," said Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft, India & South Asia. "Built on Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, Cognizant's platform is a force multiplier that aims to enable customers to gain access to insights from enterprise data and stay ahead in the ever-evolving digital landscape."

Cognizant is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards for responsible and ethical AI, focusing on safety, security, privacy, transparency and inclusion. The Innovation Assistant is designed to generate context-based ideas and solutions while safeguarding sensitive information and client confidentiality.

For more information on Cognizant's approach to generative AI and the company's commitment to responsible AI, visit here.

About Cognizant
Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

