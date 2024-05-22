Combine Harvester Market, 32% of Growth to Originate from Europe, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global combine harvester market size is estimated to grow by USD 19.13 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.18% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Combine Harvester Market 2024-2028

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2028 Historic Data for 2018 - 2022 Segments Covered Product (Self-propelled, Tractor-pulled, and Power take off (PTO)-powered combine harvesters), Type (Wheel type and Crawler type), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Key Companies Covered Action Construction Equipment Ltd., AGCO Corp., Arnold Jager Holding GmbH, Ashok Leyland Ltd., Balkar Combines, China National Machinery Industry Corp. Ltd., CLAAS KGaA mBH, CNH Industrial NV, DASMESH Mechanical Works Pvt. Ltd., Deere and Co., Hubei Fotma Machinery Co. Ltd., KARTAR Agro Industries P Ltd., Kubota Corp., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., MANKU Agro Tech Pvt. Ltd., PREET GROUP, RANAGROUP, SHRACHI Group, Sonalika International Tractors Ltd., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. Regions Covered Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Region Outlook

Europe North America APAC South America Middle East and Africa

1. Europe - Europe is set to contribute 32% to market growth by 2028. Technavio analysts offer detailed insights into regional trends and market drivers. Major markets include the UK, Germany, Spain, France, and Italy. The region's growth is fueled by farm labor shortages and government support for agricultural mechanization. Other European countries see growth due to increased government initiatives. EU agricultural expenditure is funded by two budgetary funds, fostering market expansion. These factors are expected to drive market growth in Europe throughout the forecast period.

Segmentation Overview

Product 1.1 Self-propelled

1.2 Tractor-pulled

1.3 Power take off (PTO)-powered combine harvesters Type 2.1 Wheel type

2.2 Crawler type Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fastest growing segment: The market for self-propelled combine harvesters is poised for substantial growth, driven by factors such as increased focus on food safety and yield enhancement. With features like extra-capacity diesel tanks and enhanced maneuverability, these harvesters are ideal for crops like wheat, paddy, soybean, mustard, and sunflower.

Advancements like integrated cameras for consistent trailer filling further enhance their performance. New product launches, such as the Swaraj Gen2 8100 EX by Mahindra Tractors Subsidies Swaraj, cater to evolving demands. Supported by rising rural and urban incomes, this segment, valued at USD 19.34 billion in 2018, is expected to witness significant expansion.

Research Analysis

The Combine Harvester Market encompasses the production, distribution, and sale of machinery utilized in the agriculture sector for the process of harvesting cereals and grains, including rice, wheat, maize, and other crops. This advanced farming technology integrates reaping, threshing, and winnowing into a single operation, thereby reducing labor requirements and increasing efficiency.

The automation of farming processes through combine harvesters is a significant response to the growing global population and the demand for food products derived from vegetables, fruits, and cereals. Agriculture technology continues to evolve, with combine harvesters becoming more sophisticated and adaptable to various crop types and environmental conditions. Agricultural harvester advancements drive productivity and sustainability in modern farming practices.

Additionally, innovations in agricultural machinery extend to specialized equipment such as the Cotton Harvester, tailored specifically for the efficient harvesting of cotton crops.

