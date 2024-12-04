COMET RELEASES 2025 BIOTICS-INDUSTRY PREDICTIONS

TOP 3 BREAKOUT BIOTIC OPPORTUNITIES TO WIN IN 2025

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer interest in biotics products is soaring, with 76% of consumers recognizing the link between good gut health and overall wellness, further solidifying that this functional food movement is here to stay. Comet's trend spotters have mined the data to identify new wellness growth opportunities for food, beverage, and supplement manufacturers in the year ahead.

"Consumers are curious about various microbiomes throughout the body and benefits that biotics may provide." Post this TOP 3 BREAKOUT MICROBIOME OPPORTUNITIES Backed by TikTok trends, social listening, product claims and Google search data, this is your guide to meeting consumers where they’re searching for biotics. Click through to the Full report: https://comet-bio.com/comet-2025-trend-predictions

COMET's VP of Marketing and Nutrition Affairs, Hannah Ackermann, RD, a lead author on the report, suggests that "This annual Trends Report is a great way for food, beverage, and supplement manufacturers to align with consumer interest. This data offers precision metrics and helps us at COMET navigate the gaps and opportunities for new product research and development. The report is free to access because we want to give back to our customers (both current and future), as well as add value to the industry at large."

Top Trends we're seeing for 2025 include:

Gut microbiome benefits extend beyond digestive health

Exploring microbiomes that exist outside of the gut

Scientific validity and prebiotic diversification

"Our research shows that consumers are smarter than ever about the microbiome. They are curious about more than the gut microbiome and benefits beyond the gut, while also scrutinizing the science behind claims. We encourage brands to lean into these trends with products that respond directly to consumer search and interest," said COMET Chief Executive Officer, Loula Merkel. She added, "This is an exciting time, and our Arrabina prebiotic can help customers take advantage of these consumer trends."

See below for topline details from our 2025 Biotics-Industry Predictions and the full report HERE.

#1: GUT MICROBIOME BENEFITS BEYOND DIGESTIVE HEALTH

Consumer searches show that gut health is driving conversation in the wellness space, and demand is rising for biotic benefits beyond the gut including metabolic health, women's health, immune health, cognition and mood.

#2: EXPLORING MICROBIOMES THAT EXIST OUTSIDE OF THE GUT

Microbiome health is most associated with the gut, but consumers are discovering how biotics can support other living "biomes" within the body including oral, skin and vaginal biomes.

#3: SCIENTIFIC VALIDITY, PREBIOTIC DIVERSIFICATION, AND FULL TRANSPARENCY

With rising consumer awareness of biotics comes additional scrutiny. Smart consumers value prebiotic diversity, sound science and ingredient transparency.

About COMET

About COMET

COMET is an award-winning food ingredients company based in London, Ontario, and Schaumburg, Illinois. COMET is the only company with the IP and expertise needed to create Arrabina®, an FDA-recognized fiber with superior tolerance in the gut even at 4 or more servings daily and clinically proven prebiotic health benefits.

SOURCE COMET