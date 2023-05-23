commercetools Uses AWS to Accelerate eCommerce Innovation in China

News provided by

commercetools

23 May, 2023, 03:00 ET

  • commercetools deploys its commerce solutions to mainland China, with AWS China (Beijing) Region
  • New and existing multi-region customers can now scale global digital commerce experiences inclusive of mainland China, and streamline commerce solutions adoption

MUNICH, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools, a leader in building critical composable commerce innovation at scale, today announced the availability of commercetools Composable Commerce for China. commercetools is scaling the availability of its tools in mainland China, and enabling enterprises to defragment their global infrastructure and streamline the creation of digital commerce experiences to their customers.

"commercetools' availability through the AWS China Region will mark our first use of domestic data centers in the region, and the first-ever cloud-native commerce solution to expand into China. This entry will help global enterprises optimize for the evolving and unique opportunities in this surging market," said commercetools CEO and co-founder, Dirk Hoerig. "Mainland China's vibrant digital commerce economy, and its rapidly growing consumer class makes it essential for enterprises to quickly adapt to shifts in demand and buying behavior."

This new offering streamlines businesses' commerce infrastructure across all regions, eliminates redundant maintenance, delivers unrestricted feature parity across all regions, and complies to local tech, data security, and personal information standards. Customers with access to commercetools Composable Commerce for China will have the same exceptional performance, agility, and competitive advantages that commercetools provides in other operating markets.

With China being the largest single eCommerce market worldwide, and demand for composable commerce surging in recent years––the expansion is the natural next step for commercetools.

"Demand for commercetools on AWS is soaring, so we're thrilled that commercetools is now available in China. As a fellow member of the MACH Alliance and a new addition to the AWS Retail Competency partner program, commercetools shares our mission of helping retailers better serve their customers with modern architecture and composable commerce," said Ravi Bagal, General Manager Solutions and Business Development Retail & CPG, AWS.

commercetools' strong partner community includes a broad selection of system integrators (SI) with expansive expertise in the Chinese technology ecosystem, enabling a smooth re-platforming as well as a new total commerce setup. Due to commercetools' modern, flexible architecture, the new extension is both ideal for hosting a Chinese website and connecting to relevant regional channels such as WeChat, Tmall, Taobao, and JD.

"Building on AWS as a leader in cloud services with the local AWS Region, we are thrilled to extend the value of commercetools Composable Commerce. This move––particularly in times of global market instability––empowers customers with operations in China to have a single global commerce backbone. This helps our customers save on operating costs and resources, and eliminates the need for a parallel architecture to run in China," said Dirk Weckerlei, commercetools Vice President of Business Development, China and Japan.

Retailers and consumer brands modernizing their commerce using MACH-based architecture with commercetools on AWS can implement modern technologies faster, while concentrating on their core businesses. This is because they can move away from legacy infrastructures that can prevent brands from scaling online capacity at speed and instantly benefit from auto-scaling, improved online performance, and lower IT total costs of ownership.

"We work with commercetools and AWS because they are excellent at what they do –– commercetools being the best composable commerce on the market, and AWS's value-added services including AWS Lambda and Amazon API Gateway to build architecture capabilities," said Franck Schmidlin, Senior Solutions Architect at The Very Group.

commercetools Composable Commerce for China is available to both new and existing commercetools customers, and can be added to any commercetools purchase contract. To learn more, please visit https://commercetools.com/features/commercetools-for-china, or contact your commercetools representative. 

About commercetools
commercetools founded the headless commerce concept, and is the industry-leading composable commerce platform enabling brands to adapt and lead evolutions in digital commerce. commercetools provides its customers with the agility and tools needed to innovate and iterate on the fly, merge on and off-line channels, take advantage of new markets, drive new and higher revenue generating opportunities, and future-proof their eCommerce business –– without incurring technical and operational risks.

Today, commercetools is trusted by some of the world's most iconic brands including Audi, Danone, Eurorail, NBCUniversal, Sephora and Volkswagen Group, and many more. To learn more, visit www.commercetools.com.

SOURCE commercetools

Also from this source

commercetools Uses AWS to Accelerate eCommerce Innovation in China

commercetools dévoile sa solution d'encaissement, qui transforme les points de contact étendus en ventes

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.