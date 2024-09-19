Common global marketing standards vital to boost trust in an age of disruptions, says ICC

PARIS and NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's largest business association – the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) – has issued a call for advertisers and marketers to step up as champions of robust ethical standards in the face of multiple industry disruptions and potential challenges to industry self-regulation.

The call comes as ICC today releases a major update of its Advertising and Marketing Communications Code – the 11th edition of the code that has been the global backbone of advertising self-regulation for more than 85 years.

With a range of factors disrupting and reshaping the advertising market – from the rise of artificial intelligence in marketing communications to the growth of influencer marketing and increasing importance of climate issues – the global business body has pointed to the imperative for all participants in the industry to advocate for the widespread adoption of core standards to build trust among consumers and policymakers alike.

ICC Secretary General John W.H. Denton AO said: "When we first issued the ICC Code in 1937 the world was a lot simpler. There was no TV, let alone the Internet. But what's incredible is that the principles remain the same. Legal, decent, honest and truthful – the four foundations of the ICC Code – are as relevant in today's fast paced media and marketing landscape as they were back then."

"At a time of significant global disruptions – and with some policymakers reaching instinctively for the statute book in response to perceived challenges – robust global advertising standards matter more than ever."

This first comprehensive update of the ICC Code in a decade – informed by over a year of consultations with industry experts – tackles a range of contemporary challenges such as sustainability, AI and influencer marketing. It also incorporates clarified provisions in a range of areas, including marketing aimed at children and teens.

Key new features include:

New guidelines on the use of algorithms and AI in preparing and delivering marketing communications

Encouraging advertisers to be mindful of diversity and the importance of avoiding objectification stereotypes

Clear provisions on influencer marketing and the responsibility of influencers and content creators

Updated standards for green claims

Clarified rules regarding children, teens and minors.

