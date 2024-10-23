Concrete action: Mammut makes climate contribution with revolutionary CO2 removal initiative

News provided by

Mammut Sports Group AG

Oct 23, 2024, 03:00 ET

SEON, Switzerland and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking collaboration, Mammut, Klimate, ARC, Bofort, and Carbonaide have unveiled a cutting-edge project for carbon dioxide (CO2) removal and its storage in concrete, marking a significant step forward in the fight against climate change. The initiative is championed by none other than world-class climber Adam Ondra.

Continue Reading

As an outdoor sports company that relies on intact nature, Mammut operates in a field of tension: enabling outdoor enthusiasts to have unique experiences in the mountains with durable equipment, while also protecting them from the elements and injuries. However, these products generate emissions throughout their production. Following their ambitious decarbonization strategy, "Do Our Best, Remove the Rest" Mammut aims to halve its emissions by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050.

--> Link to project video: https://youtu.be/hIW05-D0i48

From gas to concrete

The Danish tech start-up Klimate serves as the linchpin in this alliance, uniting all stakeholders toward a common goal: ARC in Copenhagen captures up to 4 tons of CO2 daily directly from the flue gas of the waste-to-energy plant. Bofort provides the ISO tank for liquefied CO2 and manages its transport to Finland where Carbonaide integrates the captured CO2 into their more sustainable concrete production process, thus binding it permanently. Mammut, as the "buyer" in this project, commits to decarbonizing a total of 90 tons of CO2 by the end of 2025.

Despite the innovative removal and storage process, Mammut's primary goal is to reduce its emissions. As Tobias Steinegger, Head of Corporate Responsibility at Mammut, states: "Through this cooperation, we aim to achieve tangible results in carbon removal and inspire other companies to eliminate their residual emissions after making significant efforts to reduce their carbon footprints."

Mads Emil Dalsgaard, Co-CEO of Klimate states: "This facility is just the beginning, with this investment paving the way for future scaling and development. We're really proud at Klimate to have Mammut and Adam Ondra as supporters to help make this project a reality."

Adam Ondra's ascent: A symbol of commitment

The initiative's visual representation features multiple-time World Champion and Olympian Adam Ondra climbing an artificial route on the exterior of CopenHill, one of the tallest of its kind globally. This symbolic climb not only highlights the physical challenges overcome by athletes but also underscores the commitment to environmental stewardship within the sporting community.

--> More information about the project: https://mammut.prezly.com/concrete-action-mammut-makes-climate-contribution-with-revolutionary-co-removal-initiative 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2535312/Mammut_Sports.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2535313/Mammut_Sports_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2535314/Mammut_Sports_3.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2535315/Mammut_Sports_4.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2535316/Mammut_Sports_5.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2535317/Mammut_Sports_6.jpg

SOURCE Mammut Sports Group AG

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Greifbare Erfolge: Mammut leistet Klimabeitrag mit revolutionärer Initiative zur CO2-Entfernung

Greifbare Erfolge: Mammut leistet Klimabeitrag mit revolutionärer Initiative zur CO2-Entfernung

In einer bahnbrechenden Zusammenarbeit haben das Bergsportunternehmen Mammut zusammen mit Klimate, ARC, Bofort und Carbonaide ein wegweisendes...
Action concrète : Mammut contribue à la lutte contre le changement climatique grâce à une initiative révolutionnaire d'élimination du CO2

Action concrète : Mammut contribue à la lutte contre le changement climatique grâce à une initiative révolutionnaire d'élimination du CO2

Dans le cadre d'une collaboration innovante, Mammut, Klimate, ARC, Bofort et Carbonaide ont dévoilé un projet de pointe pour l'élimination du dioxyde ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

General Sports

General Sports

Outdoors, Camping & Hiking

Outdoors, Camping & Hiking

Outdoors, Camping & Hiking

Outdoors, Camping & Hiking

News Releases in Similar Topics