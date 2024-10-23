Concrete action: Mammut makes climate contribution with revolutionary CO2 removal initiative

As an outdoor sports company that relies on intact nature, Mammut operates in a field of tension: enabling outdoor enthusiasts to have unique experiences in the mountains with durable equipment, while also protecting them from the elements and injuries. However, these products generate emissions throughout their production. Following their ambitious decarbonization strategy, "Do Our Best, Remove the Rest" Mammut aims to halve its emissions by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050.

From gas to concrete

The Danish tech start-up Klimate serves as the linchpin in this alliance, uniting all stakeholders toward a common goal: ARC in Copenhagen captures up to 4 tons of CO 2 daily directly from the flue gas of the waste-to-energy plant. Bofort provides the ISO tank for liquefied CO 2 and manages its transport to Finland where Carbonaide integrates the captured CO 2 into their more sustainable concrete production process, thus binding it permanently. Mammut, as the "buyer" in this project, commits to decarbonizing a total of 90 tons of CO 2 by the end of 2025.

Despite the innovative removal and storage process, Mammut's primary goal is to reduce its emissions. As Tobias Steinegger, Head of Corporate Responsibility at Mammut, states: "Through this cooperation, we aim to achieve tangible results in carbon removal and inspire other companies to eliminate their residual emissions after making significant efforts to reduce their carbon footprints."

Mads Emil Dalsgaard, Co-CEO of Klimate states: "This facility is just the beginning, with this investment paving the way for future scaling and development. We're really proud at Klimate to have Mammut and Adam Ondra as supporters to help make this project a reality."

Adam Ondra's ascent: A symbol of commitment

The initiative's visual representation features multiple-time World Champion and Olympian Adam Ondra climbing an artificial route on the exterior of CopenHill, one of the tallest of its kind globally. This symbolic climb not only highlights the physical challenges overcome by athletes but also underscores the commitment to environmental stewardship within the sporting community.

