Configit to Host 9th Annual Configuration Lifecycle Management Virtual Summit

Industry pros to explore best practices for orchestrating your product configuration data

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Configit, the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced the company will hold its 9th annual Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM) Virtual Summit on May 15 – 16, 2024. To register and see the full schedule, go here .

In today's economy, customers expect more than off-the-shelf products; they're increasingly seeking customized options that are configured to precisely meet their individual requirements. That's having a significant impact on how manufacturers operate and is driving them to seek out better ways to navigate these changes. In fact, Gartner, Inc. predicts that "by 2026, configuration life cycle management will transform 40% of manufacturers, reducing the amount of customer-specific engineering required to deliver products."1

The 2024 Configuration Lifecycle Management Summit will explore how the integration of product data across enterprises can streamline configuration procedures and enhance visibility across the value stream. Through the establishment of a shared source of truth, organizations can dismantle barriers between sales, service, engineering and manufacturing, fostering cross-functional collaboration based on shared data.

The event brings together over 300+ industry professionals to share insights with peers about how to effectively manage product complexity, leverage current tech stacks to make better-informed decisions and the impact AI/generative AI are having on manufacturing.

The first day of the summit will feature presentations from experts at NVIDIA, Premier Tech and PwC, sharing how their companies are using data to better drive innovation, sustainability and AI advancements. The second day will focus more on technology, with sessions led by experts exploring the importance of centralized configuration data management in supporting effective digital transformation efforts.

Johan Salenstedt, CEO, Configit, said: "As customer expectations and market requirements continue to evolve, it's clear that personalized solutions tailored to individual needs are paramount in today's market. To meet this demand, manufacturing organizations need to look for new ways to improve configuration processes, break down silos between departments, foster cross-functional collaboration and drive innovation. Our annual summit provides an opportunity for industry professionals to learn from their peers and share their own insights amid a rapidly changing landscape."

1 Gartner®, Top Strategic Technology Trends in Asset Intensive Manufacturing for 2023, Alexander Hoeppe, Jonathan Davenport, Sudip Pattanayak, Simon Jacobson, Marc Halpern, Arjun Boparai, Christian Hestermann, March 31, 2023.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Configit

Configit is the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions and a supplier of business-critical software for the configuration of complex products. All Configit products are based on the patented Virtual Tabulation® (VT™) technology, which has redefined product configuration by offering greater speed and better handling of complexity. Virtual Tabulation enables Configit to deliver powerful, easy-to-use configuration solutions to market-leading global enterprises. Website: configit.com

SOURCE Configit