Parks Associates and Cox Communities to host Industry Webinar on Enhancing Multifamily Properties with Smart Technology

DALLAS, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates' multifamily research quantifies a significant boost in multifamily resident satisfaction when a property provides smart home tech—83% of MDU residents with property-provided smart home devices are satisfied or highly satisfied with their apartment or condo. Only 66% of those without these devices report the same level of satisfaction.

Connected Technologies Drive New Value and Revenues in Multifamily Properties; Smart Home Technologies Create 23% Increase in Resident Satisfaction

Parks Associates will host the research webinar "Investing in Smart Tech: Practical Guidance for Properties," in partnership with Cox Communities, on December 12, 1 pm CT, featuring executives from Level Home, Sunroad Enterprises, and Cox Communications. The event examines the impact of smart home tech on rental value among multifamily properties and how MDU owners and managers can leverage these offerings to attract high-income residents, improve satisfaction, and add new revenues. The speakers will also share real-world experiences to provide best practices in deploying these solutions.

"New apartment construction is at historic highs, putting downward pressure on rents. Smart amenities, including connectivity and smart home solutions, can help a property compete and succeed," said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates.

"We are really excited about the solutions we have built for our Multifamily clients that address problems such as property staffing gaps, operational inefficiencies, and manual processes," said Vickie Rodgers, Vice President and General Manager, Cox Communities.

The webinar will include key findings from the recent white paper "Smart Living: Elevating the Resident Experience." Parks Associates finds broadband connectivity and automated technologies are in high demand among MDU residents and, once deployed, these solutions are popular with residents. Nearly 80% of those with property-provided smart home devices and services are satisfied with these services.

The webinar, moderated by Jennifer Kent of Parks Associates, features the following speakers:

Guillermo Rivas , VP of New Business Development at Cox Communications

, VP of New Business Development at Cox Communications Ned Murphy , CRO of Level Home Inc.

, CRO of Level Home Inc. Keagan Huerta , EVP of Asset Management at Sunroad Enterprises

For more information, contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at [email protected] or call 972-490-1113.

