Executives from Pacific Gas & Electric, LG NOVA, Vivint, Samsung Electronics, Constellation Energy, Alarm.com, and more to speak at Parks Associates' 20th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES® 2026

AI, security, energy management, connectivity, and consumer research trends featured at annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced executives from Pacific Gas & Electric, LG NOVA, Vivint, Samsung Electronics, Constellation Energy, Amazon Web Services, Alarm.com, and more will speak at the 20th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES® on January 6 at The Venetian Las Vegas, Lando 4304, Level 4, Las Vegas. The milestone executive event brings together tech leaders driving innovation across connectivity, platforms, services, interoperability, and intelligent devices.

2026 CONNECTIONS™ Summit: Business of Smart Home sponsors:

Diamond Sponsor - Alarm.com

Platinum Sponsors - Origin AI, Raymond James

Reception Sponsor - Johnson Controls

Event Sponsors - Ayla Networks, Ivani, Plume, ROCiQ, Telecom Design, Ubiety

Break Sponsors – Arity, Morse Micro

Supporting Sponsor - Real Estate Business Review

Parks Associates' latest research insights from its quarterly surveys of 8,000 US Internet households are the foundation for each session:

48% of US internet households have a smart home device.

19% of US internet households own professionally monitored security systems, while 7% subscribe to non-professional monitoring services such as alerts or video storage.

86% of US internet households want to use less energy and reduce rising electricity costs.

41% of apartment renters expect "ready-to-go" internet service at move-in.

Consumers spend more than 40 hours per week watching video across TV, computers, and mobile devices, with 24 hours spent watching video on the TV.

"Trends among US consumers signal new opportunities and rising expectations for smart home solutions, automation, energy management, and integrated service experiences," said Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, VP, Marketing, Parks Associates. "We can't wait to host the leaders in tech and celebrate 20 years hosting CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES® in Las Vegas."

2026 CONNECTIONS™ Summit Speakers:

Olivier Bernard , Worldwide Smart Home GTM Lead, Amazon Web Services

, Worldwide Smart Home GTM Lead, Amazon Web Services Albert Chiu , Principal Program Manager, Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E)

, Principal Program Manager, Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) Robin Crawford , Chief Business Development Officer, Origin AI

, Chief Business Development Officer, Origin AI Joshua Di Frances , VP & Head of Incubation & Venture Building, LG NOVA | LG Electronics

, VP & Head of Incubation & Venture Building, LG NOVA | LG Electronics John Grady , CEO, Ayla Networks

, CEO, Ayla Networks Jon Harros , Head of Certification & Testing Programs, Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA)

, Head of Certification & Testing Programs, Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) Yoon Ho Choi , President, Home Connectivity Alliance; Global Head of Partnership & Alliance/Digital Appliance/Customer Experience Team, Samsung Electronics

, President, Home Connectivity Alliance; Global Head of Partnership & Alliance/Digital Appliance/Customer Experience Team, Samsung Electronics Dennis Kyle , SVP, Smart Building, RealPage

, SVP, Smart Building, RealPage Gene LaNois , VP, Product Marketing, Vivint, an NRG company

, VP, Product Marketing, Vivint, an NRG company Andy McFarlane , VP Marketing, Morse Micro

, VP Marketing, Morse Micro Hervé Muller , VP North America, Telecom Design

, VP North America, Telecom Design Hugh Owen , SVP, Marketing, Alarm.com

, SVP, Marketing, Alarm.com Larry Rask , Chief Revenue Officer, Arity

, Chief Revenue Officer, Arity Kevin Robinson , President and CEO, Wi-Fi Alliance

, President and CEO, Wi-Fi Alliance Marcus Scheiber , CEO, ROCiQ

, CEO, ROCiQ Paulus Schoutsen , President, Open Home Foundation

, President, Open Home Foundation Scott Tjaden , Manager, IT Digital Transformation & Partnership Strategy, Constellation Energy

, Manager, IT Digital Transformation & Partnership Strategy, Constellation Energy Dave Wechsler , Chief Business Officer, Plume

, Chief Business Officer, Plume Matthew Wootton , Co-Founder & CTO, Ivani

, Co-Founder & CTO, Ivani George Yianni , CTO & Founder, Philips Hue at Signify

, CTO & Founder, Philips Hue at Signify Cathy You, SVP, Head of Global Division, Aqara

In 2026, CONNECTIONS™ Summit will mark two decades at CES, delivering executive insights and bringing together companies shaping the future of connected living where intelligent devices, services, and platforms converge around automation, energy efficiency, security, entertainment, and seamless connectivity.

Registration is available through the CES site. To request data or an interview, contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, 972-490-1113.

About CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES®

CONNECTIONS™ Summit is an annual research and industry event hosted by international research firm Parks Associates. The executive event brings senior executive leaders from the broadband, security and smart home, consumer electronics, and connected health solution markets to share insights on the future of connected homes.

The 20th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit will take place at The Venetian Las Vegas, Lando 4304, Level 4, on January 6 during CES, which runs January 6-9, 2026, in Las Vegas. www.connectionssummit.com

