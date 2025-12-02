Executives from Pacific Gas & Electric, LG NOVA, Vivint, Samsung Electronics, Constellation Energy, Alarm.com, and more to speak at Parks Associates' 20th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES® 2026

News provided byParks Associates
Dec 02, 2025, 08:56 ET
AI, security, energy management, connectivity, and consumer research trends featured at annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit
PLANO, Texas, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced executives from Pacific Gas & Electric, LG NOVA, Vivint, Samsung Electronics, Constellation Energy, Amazon Web Services, Alarm.com, and more will speak at the 20th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES® on January 6 at The Venetian Las Vegas, Lando 4304, Level 4, Las Vegas. The milestone executive event brings together tech leaders driving innovation across connectivity, platforms, services, interoperability, and intelligent devices.
2026 CONNECTIONS™ Summit: Business of Smart Home sponsors:
Diamond Sponsor - Alarm.com
Platinum Sponsors - Origin AI, Raymond James
Reception Sponsor - Johnson Controls
Event Sponsors - Ayla Networks, Ivani, Plume, ROCiQ, Telecom Design, Ubiety
Break Sponsors – Arity, Morse Micro
Supporting Sponsor - Real Estate Business Review
Parks Associates' latest research insights from its quarterly surveys of 8,000 US Internet households are the foundation for each session:
- 48% of US internet households have a smart home device.
- 19% of US internet households own professionally monitored security systems, while 7% subscribe to non-professional monitoring services such as alerts or video storage.
- 86% of US internet households want to use less energy and reduce rising electricity costs.
- 41% of apartment renters expect "ready-to-go" internet service at move-in.
- Consumers spend more than 40 hours per week watching video across TV, computers, and mobile devices, with 24 hours spent watching video on the TV.
"Trends among US consumers signal new opportunities and rising expectations for smart home solutions, automation, energy management, and integrated service experiences," said Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, VP, Marketing, Parks Associates. "We can't wait to host the leaders in tech and celebrate 20 years hosting CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES® in Las Vegas."
2026 CONNECTIONS™ Summit Speakers:
- Olivier Bernard, Worldwide Smart Home GTM Lead, Amazon Web Services
- Albert Chiu, Principal Program Manager, Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E)
- Robin Crawford, Chief Business Development Officer, Origin AI
- Joshua Di Frances, VP & Head of Incubation & Venture Building, LG NOVA | LG Electronics
- John Grady, CEO, Ayla Networks
- Jon Harros, Head of Certification & Testing Programs, Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA)
- Yoon Ho Choi, President, Home Connectivity Alliance; Global Head of Partnership & Alliance/Digital Appliance/Customer Experience Team, Samsung Electronics
- Dennis Kyle, SVP, Smart Building, RealPage
- Gene LaNois, VP, Product Marketing, Vivint, an NRG company
- Andy McFarlane, VP Marketing, Morse Micro
- Hervé Muller, VP North America, Telecom Design
- Hugh Owen, SVP, Marketing, Alarm.com
- Larry Rask, Chief Revenue Officer, Arity
- Kevin Robinson, President and CEO, Wi-Fi Alliance
- Marcus Scheiber, CEO, ROCiQ
- Paulus Schoutsen, President, Open Home Foundation
- Scott Tjaden, Manager, IT Digital Transformation & Partnership Strategy, Constellation Energy
- Dave Wechsler, Chief Business Officer, Plume
- Matthew Wootton, Co-Founder & CTO, Ivani
- George Yianni, CTO & Founder, Philips Hue at Signify
- Cathy You, SVP, Head of Global Division, Aqara
In 2026, CONNECTIONS™ Summit will mark two decades at CES, delivering executive insights and bringing together companies shaping the future of connected living where intelligent devices, services, and platforms converge around automation, energy efficiency, security, entertainment, and seamless connectivity.
Registration is available through the CES site. To request data or an interview, contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, 972-490-1113.
About CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES®
CONNECTIONS™ Summit is an annual research and industry event hosted by international research firm Parks Associates. The executive event brings senior executive leaders from the broadband, security and smart home, consumer electronics, and connected health solution markets to share insights on the future of connected homes.
The 20th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit will take place at The Venetian Las Vegas, Lando 4304, Level 4, on January 6 during CES, which runs January 6-9, 2026, in Las Vegas. www.connectionssummit.com
Media Contact
Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein
Parks Associates
972.490.1113
[email protected]
SOURCE Parks Associates
Share this article