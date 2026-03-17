Connecticut Office of the Attorney General: If You Bought Certain Generic Prescription Drugs in the United States, You Could Get Money from Current and Future Settlements

HARTFORD, Conn., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Additional settlements have been reached with some generic prescription drug manufacturers in lawsuits alleging that consumers paid artificially inflated prices for generic prescription drugs. The settling Defendants are Bausch Health US, LLC, Bausch Health Americas, Inc., and Lannett Company, Inc.

Lawsuits continue against all other Non-Settling Defendant drug manufacturers: Activis, Amneal, Ascend, Aurobindo, Breckinridge, Citron, Dr. Reddy's, Emcure, Fougera (See Sandoz), G&W, Glenmark, Greenstone, Lupin, Mallinckrodt (bankruptcy), Mayne Pharma, Mylan, Par Pharmaceutical (bankruptcy), Perrigo, Pfizer, Sandoz, Sun, Taro, Teligent (bankruptcy), Teva, Upsher-Smith, Wockhardt, and Zydus.

What is the case about?

Lawsuits were brought by many State Attorneys General claiming that Defendants unlawfully agreed with each other to fix the prices of numerous generic prescription drugs sold in the United States. As a result of Defendants' conduct, prescription drug purchasers – including individual consumers - may have paid more than was necessary. The lawsuits are not about – and do not question - the safety or effectiveness of any of the drugs at issue.

Am I included?

You are included if: (1) you bought a generic prescription drug manufactured by any one of the Defendants; (2) the drug is one of the drugs included in the lawsuit; (3) your purchase was made sometime between May 1, 2009 and December 31, 2019; and (4) you reside in a participating state or territory (including D.C.). A listing of the drugs and a more complete description of eligibility requirements is available at the website (AGGenericDrugs.com ) or by calling the toll-free number (1-866-290-0182).

What do the Settlements provide?

The State Attorneys General have created a fund for the deposit of settlement money from current and future settlements ("Settlement Fund"). The Settling Defendants have agreed to pay approximately $17.8 million into the Settlement Fund, of which $ 12.6 million is set aside for distribution and $ 5.2 million is set aside to finance the administration of the Settlements and to reimburse the State Attorneys General for litigation costs and fees as approved by the Court. Money will not be distributed yet and will be distributed pursuant to a Plan of Allocation approved by the Court at a later date.

The State Attorneys General will continue to pursue the lawsuits against the Non-Settling Defendants, with the expectation that additional money from future settlements will be placed into the Settlement Fund for later distribution, including to individual consumers who purchased generic drugs involved in the litigation and who timely submit valid claims.

How can I get benefits?

The claims process will open at a later date. You will need to submit a claim form to get a payment. The claim form will be made available to you via the website and other means at a later date. To receive updates about this and future Settlements, including when a claim form is available, and instructions on what information to provide when submitting a claim, you should register on the website, AGGenericDrugs.com , or call the toll-free number, 1-866-290-0182.

What are my rights?

If you do nothing, you will be bound by the Settlement and the Court's decisions. If you want to keep your right to sue the Settling Defendants, you must exclude yourself ("Opt out") from the Settlement no later than May 6, 2026. If you wish to file objections or comments/concerns but still remain in the litigation (and thus be bound by the Settlement and the Court's decisions), you may do so by submitting them to the Court by May 6, 2026. The procedure for either opting out of or objecting to the Settlement is explained on the website, AGGenericDrugs.com. The Court will hold a hearing on May 27, 2026, to consider whether to approve the current Settlement. You or your own lawyer may appear at the hearing at your own expense, but you do not have to attend.

For more information:

SOURCE Connecticut Office of the Attorney General