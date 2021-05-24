CONNECTIONS™ Conference Features Session on Trends Among Technology Pro-installers and Consumer Research on DIY Security and Smart Home Solutions

DALLAS, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will host the virtual session Pro-Installers and Home Technologies on Tuesday, May 25, focused on trends in professional and DIY installation solutions, as part of the 25th annual CONNECTIONS™: Premier Connected Home Conference . Event sponsors include Alarm.com, Calix, Cox Communications, SmartRent, Bitdefender, Tuya, Ayla Networks, Plume, and Airties.

Parks Associates: Pro-Installers and Home Technologies

The session Pro-Installers and Home Technologies , 2:00 p.m. CT, explores the value propositions and consumer segments best served by self-install versus professional installation approaches. This session features visionary speaker Gene LaNois , Head of Professional Partnerships, Google, and the executive Q&A session "Evolution of the Smart Home," featuring Mark Owen Burson, VP Marketing & Product Management, Nice.

"The smart home business and all the available products from so many manufacturers have grown so much that professional installation has become a substantial business opportunity for so many," LaNois said. "Multiproduct sales and integration could now be considered vital for some. Regardless if you are on the manufacturer side, the installation side, or the platform/services side, there is no way not to try and figure out how your company should be playing a role. CONNECTIONS™ 25 will be a great place to discuss!"

"Never before has smart home technology undergone such rapid changes than we've experienced over the past decade," Burson said. "We currently face another ignition point for smart home technology as consumers are now demanding full-scale solutions that further simplify their lives, and future advancements in smart home products and applications are primed to deliver on that requirement."

The session includes a research presentation from Parks Associates and an interactive panel:

Jan Dawson , Senior Director, Research and Insights, Vivint

, Senior Director, Research and Insights, Vivint Min Kang , Chief Product & Strategy Officer, Brinks Home

, Chief Product & Strategy Officer, Brinks Home Dave Mayne , VP, Product Management, Alula

, VP, Product Management, Alula Raya Sevilla , SVP, Data & Product Engineering, ADT

, SVP, Data & Product Engineering, ADT Paul Williams , VP, Experiences & Professionally Installed Lighting, GE Lighting, a Savant Company

"As smart home technology continues to evolve, it can be tempting to go for a self-installation approach to your home security, but this is not always the best choice," Kang said. "For complex systems, professional installation is an important piece of the puzzle as it ensures that these products are properly added to the system, set up the way that works best for the customer, and any problems are handled quickly by a qualified technician to ensure a good customer experience."

"Over the past year during the pandemic, we've all seen the value a smart home security system can provide small businesses and homeowners. Professional integrators have been at the forefront of this, installing systems that deliver the peace of mind and the functionality we've all come to rely on," Mayne said. "I look forward to joining my industry colleagues at CONNECTIONS to discuss the innovation and opportunities happening in today's smart home."

"Growth is happening quickly in the home automation space, as DIY and professional device manufacturers and installers work to create the best possible consumer experiences," Williams said. "This has resulted in a broad array of solutions for consumers that deliver convenience, personalization, comfort, security and more."

