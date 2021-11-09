CONNECTIONS™ Sessions Address Key Smart Home Topics, Including Privacy, Security, and Creating a Unified Smart Home Experience for Consumers

DALLAS, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today hosts the first day of the final virtual sessions for its 25th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference, featuring new research on app usage, smart home platforms, new partnerships, and the expanded integration between various product ecosystems. The event, sponsored by Alarm.com, Calix, Cox Communications, SmartRent, Xfinity Home, Bitdefender, Johnson Controls, Notion, Tuya, Ayla Networks, Plume, and Airties, addresses privacy and security issues, UI preferences, interoperability efforts, including the new initiative Matter, and the blurred lines between smart home and security solutions.

Parks Associates: Security and Smart Home Device Control App

Parks Associates' new research highlights the role of the app in the experience for consumers. Recent data from the consumer study All Apps Aren't Equal: Smart Home User Experiences shows 61% of smart home product owners have one or more apps that control multiple products.

Smart Home: Bridging Platforms and Changing the Experience, sponsored by Johnson Controls, and Privacy and Security will be held on November 9 starting at 11:00 am CT US. The sessions feature the following visionary speakers:

"As organizations transition to hybrid work from a secured office environment to vulnerable home networks that might have rogue devices or outdated equipment, it's critical to fortify remote workforce and secure workers within a well-defined network perimeter," said Einaras von Gravrock, CEO, CUJO AI.

"The proliferation in the use of IoT connected devices in the home, coupled with the shift to the cloud, increased digitization, and remote working during the pandemic, has created the perfect cyber storm," said Mark Mulready, VP of Cyber Services, Irdeto. "Hardly a day goes by without news of a new attack, and consumers are increasingly nervous about the security and privacy risks in this exponentially expanding attack surface. We need to make sure that first there is a robust security component to the offering, and secondly ensure that consumers are aware of it."

Speakers participating in the interactive panel discussions:

Marcio Avillez , SVP of Business Development, CUJO AI

, SVP of Business Development, CUJO AI Aaron Emigh , CEO & Co-Founder, Brilliant

, CEO & Co-Founder, Brilliant Scott Harkins , VP Sales and Channel Marketing, Resideo

, VP Sales and Channel Marketing, Resideo Wilco van Hoogstraeten, Director, Qorvo

Jeff Holleran , VP Product, SAM Seamless Network

, VP Product, SAM Seamless Network Sharon Mirsky , Co-Founder and COO, Firedome

, Co-Founder and COO, Firedome Paul Palmer , VP Service Provider Business, Consumer Business Unit, F-Secure

, VP Service Provider Business, Consumer Business Unit, F-Secure Scott Rankine , President, NXM Labs

, President, NXM Labs Claudia Santos , Product Marketing Director for Connected Home Appliances, Samsung

, Product Marketing Director for Connected Home Appliances, Samsung Raman Sidhu , VP Product, Xfinity Home and Connectivity, Comcast

For 25 years, CONNECTIONS™ has brought together thousands of industry players from the consumer technology ecosystem for networking opportunities, consumer and industry research from the Parks Associates analyst team, insights from visionary speakers, and thoughtful, curated sessions focused on technology innovations, consumer behavior, and product and service adoption and trends.

To request data or an interview, contact Rosey Ulpino, [email protected] , 972-490-1113.

About CONNECTIONS™

CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference features multiple virtual sessions hosted throughout 2021 focused on the adoption of technology including smart home, security, connected health, energy, home automation and entertainment solutions.

CONNECTIONS™ brings together more than 1,500 senior executives, providing networking opportunities combined with visionary keynotes and virtual sessions. The conference sessions are focused on technology innovations, consumer adoption and trends, product and service forecasts, and new business strategies and monetization opportunities. www.connectionsconference.com

Contact:

Rosey Ulpino

Parks Associates

972-490-1113

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates