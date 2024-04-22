Vast Majority (80%) of US Households Have a Home Network Router; 28% Report Intentions to Purchase

Elizabeth Parks will present the firm's latest data at Wi-Fi World Congress USA 2024 on April 23 in Sarasota

DALLAS, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates' Consumer Electronics Dashboard, derived from quarterly consumer surveys of 8,000 US internet households, reveals 80% of US internet households own a home network router. Elizabeth Parks will present this and other data at Wi-Fi World Congress USA 2024 on April 23 in Sarasota, Florida, during the session "Present & Future of Smart Home IoT, Smart Building IoT."

The research shows 28% of US households report intentions to purchase a home network router or Wi-Fi extender in the next six months, up from 25% in Q3 2022. Households acquired many new laptops, desktops, and printers during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the increase in planned networking purchases may indicate consumers are looking for solutions that will get these devices to work better together and more efficiently.

"The rise of home networking equipment has become a cornerstone in modern living, especially in light of the increasing shift towards remote work and digital lifestyles," said Sarah Lee, Research Analyst, Parks Associates. "This surge in demand reflects a broader societal transition towards greater reliance on connectivity for both professional and personal use cases."

Parks Associates research finds that 61% of US internet households have at least one remote worker. Advanced home networking equipment, such as high-speed routers, mesh Wi-Fi systems, and smart home hubs, has facilitated a more seamless and reliable internet experience. This is crucial for entertainment, smart homes, personal communication, and remote work environments, where stable connectivity is a necessity.

