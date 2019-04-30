CONNECTIONS™ Sessions Address Opportunities for Service Providers in Smart Home Space to Capitalize on Consumer Needs, With Special Session Sponsored by F-Secure

DALLAS, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Research from Parks Associates shows 25% of US broadband households will not purchase a smart home device due to security and privacy concerns. The international research firm will explore new opportunities for service providers as well as current attitudes on data privacy at the 23rd-annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference, May 21-23, San Francisco, California, with the opening session "Service Providers: Defining New Roles in the Smart Home" on May 21, sponsored by F-Secure.

"Consumers simply want to feel protected, wherever they are and whatever device or network they use. The ability to deliver a seamless, personalized consumer experience that incorporates support, security, and privacy protection for consumers is now paramount for service providers," said Paul Palmer, Director, Business Development, Consumer Business Unit, F-Secure Inc. "F-Secure has been working with hundreds of partners worldwide to develop seamless solutions driven by our AI and machine learning, so they can offer consumers a unique value proposition – security and privacy at home and on-the-go."

"Service Providers: Defining New Roles in the Smart Home" presents strategies to capitalize on consumers' needs regarding connected devices. Speakers:

Tali Chen, CMO, DSP Group

Sheila Hicks , VP/GM, Cox Homelife, Cox Communications

, VP/GM, Cox Homelife, Todd Grantham , CMO, Plume Design

, CMO, Jochen Koedijk , CMO, ADT

"As the installed base of IoT devices grows massively, ISPs are challenged by a number of customer experience issues, from serving uninterrupted Wi-Fi, to providing optimal security," said Todd Grantham, CMO, Plume Design. "Plume's data shows that twenty devices per household is common, for these reasons we've built a powerful and intelligent service proposition that includes Adaptive WiFi, control and personalization features and AI security to enable ISPs to deliver an optimized smart home experience."

"Data Security and Privacy: Empowering Consumers," 1:15 p.m., May 22, addresses current consumer attitudes around data privacy. Speakers:

Marcio Avillez , SVP, Business Development, CUJO AI

, SVP, Business Development, Dan Berte , Director, IoT, Bitdefender

, Director, IoT, Gary Davis , Chief Consumer Security Evangelist, McAfee

, Chief Consumer Security Evangelist, Paul Palmer , Director, Business Development, Consumer Business Unit, F-Secure Inc.

, Director, Business Development, Consumer Business Unit, Moti Shkolnik , Co-founder & CEO, Firedome

"Among our Cybersecurity Perception survey participants, 85.2% agree that cybercrime prevention should be a combined effort between governments, companies, internet service providers, and end-users," said Marcio Avillez, SVP, Business Development, CUJO AI. "We need to prevent security incidents instead of reacting to security breaches and bring trust to the connected experience. I am looking forward to participating at CONNECTIONS™ to highlight what needs to be done to protect the end users today."

"Today we connect roughly 4,800 new things every minute of every day," said Gary Davis, Chief Consumer Security Evangelist, McAfee. "This rapid expansion of the attack surface coupled with very poor security controls in general is creating a perfect storm for bad actors to target connected things we bring into our homes."

"From our work with connected devices manufacturers, we experience daily the growing need of creating secured products and the understanding that privacy and security is an important factor in consumers buying decision process," said Moti Shkolnik, Co-founder & CEO, Firedome.

