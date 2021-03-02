Conway Corporation Deploys Enghouse Networks IPTV Platform To Strengthen Service Offering In All Market Segments

MARKHAM, ON, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Enghouse Networks is pleased to announce Conway Corporation has leveraged the Enghouse EspialTV SaaS platform to strengthen their delivery of TV services to their customers.

The Enghouse IPTV SaaS platform transforms TV services for operators, enabling seamless delivery across set-top boxes, media players and mobile devices. This ensures operators can include TV services that are compelling for consumers, highly cost efficient for the operator and continuously updated to maintain relevance.

"Viewers want complete control of their viewing experience and the flexibility to watch what they want, how they want, when they want," said Jason Hansen, CTO of Conway Corp. "EspialTV SaaS ensures we have a platform that delivers this experience to our customers."

With this deployment, Arkansas-based Conway Corp has taken the approach of ensuring no customer is left behind, offering service to both traditional cable TV and internet-based consumer segments.

"Branded as ConwayCorpTV, our new IPTV platform represents the biggest investment in our video services — and our most radical transformation in more than 20 years," Hansen said. "Enghouse will help us evolve and move forward without leaving any of our customers behind."

The new service roll-out began in October 2020 and offers comprehensive TV services for mobile and media player devices as well as traditional set-top boxes.

"Enghouse is honoured to have been selected as a partner by Conway Corp," said Mick McCluskey, VP Product at Enghouse Networks. "We look forward to supporting Conway Corp in transforming their customers' TV experience."

ABOUT Conway Corporation

For more than 90 years, Conway Corp has operated the city-owned utility system and now provides electric, water, wastewater, video, internet, voice and security services for the Conway community. We are dedicated to exceeding our customers' expectations in producing and delivering safe, affordable, reliable, innovative and environmentally sound utility and telecommunication services while enhancing the quality of life in our community.

About Enghouse Networks

Enghouse Networks is a reliable global telecommunications technology and solutions provider. Our commitment is to successfully deliver solutions that can enable digital transformation, ultimately building a connected global community. From edge to cloud, our applications reliably enable next generation communications and media companies, defence, public safety agencies and utilities to plan, design, engineer, monitor, protect and simplify network complexity, in a vendor-agnostic 5G, IoT, Cloud, AI, NFV and SDN ecosystem. The Enghouse Networks technology portfolio spans Network Infrastructure, Business Support Systems (BSS), Operations Support Systems (OSS) and Digital Transformation solutions. For further information, visit www.enghousenetworks.com. Enghouse Networks is a unit of Enghouse Systems Ltd. of Markham, Ontario.

