Corporate Training Market in Europe to grow by USD 14.25 Billlion from 2024-2028, fueled by learning material digitization, AI-powered report highlights market trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - Corporate Training Market in Europe size is estimated to grow by USD 14.25 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 7.62% during the forecast period. Digitization of learning materials is driving market growth, with a trend towards increased emphasis on learning new skills. However, technical constraints to implementing corporate training poses a challenge - Key market players include Adobe Inc., Articulate Inc., Blanchard Training and Development Inc., BTS Group AB, Cegos Group, Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Inc., DEMOS, Development Dimensions International Inc., Franklin Covey Co., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Korn Ferry, Learning Technologies Group Plc, Mind Gym Plc, NIIT Ltd., Richardson Sales Performance, Skillsoft Corp., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled corporate training market in Europe 2024-2028

AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View your snapshot now

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Technical course and Non-technical course), Type (Blended and E-learning), and Geography (Europe) Region Covered Europe Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Blanchard Training and Development Inc., BTS Group AB, Cegos Group, Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Inc., DEMOS, Development Dimensions International Inc., Franklin Covey Co., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Korn Ferry, Learning Technologies Group Plc, Mind Gym Plc, NIIT Ltd., Richardson Sales Performance, Skillsoft Corp., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Corporate training in Europe is undergoing a significant transformation due to the integration of modern technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and machine learning. These advancements, coupled with the availability of big data, have necessitated the adoption of learning analytics by numerous organizations. Learning analytics enables training providers to assess the effectiveness of instructional materials and identify learners requiring additional support. Predictive analytics, a subset of learning analytics, utilizes statistical techniques to forecast learners' performance based on past learning patterns. This data-driven approach allows for the personalization of courses and the prediction of employee performance. However, it is essential that employees consent to data collection in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The applicability of big data and learning analytics is extensive, fueling market growth. Vendors are implementing business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to expand their service offerings and cater to the increasing demand for corporate training in Europe. These activities will facilitate the acquisition of new skills for employees and contribute to the expansion of the corporate training market in Europe during the forecast period.

The European corporate training market is thriving, with a focus on various types of training for managerial and non-managerial employees. Managerial training includes leadership and strategic planning, while sales training enhances team performance. Customer management training is crucial for domestic organizations, with on-site and off-site options available. Non-profit organizations also invest in training, with customized programs for integrated employees. Open training and assessment ensure performance evaluation and ROI. HR management handles staffing, while IT support offers coaching and audit. Micro learning, business analytics, AI-ML, cyber security, and cloud infrastructure are key areas for upskilling and reskilling. Soft skills, diversity initiatives, and talent development are essential for employee productivity and motivation. Remote work and virtual training methods are trending, with FMCG industry leading the way. Training programs and workplace learning prioritize business goals, with face-to-face and virtual training methods used interchangeably.

Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market Challenges

In Europe's corporate sector, customization and integration are key challenges in implementing effective training solutions. Customization caters to specific user needs, reducing time and complexity, but increases operating costs. Integration with existing business applications is crucial to maximize the potential of e-learning, but SaaS-based solutions often lack compatibility. The absence of seamless integration can lead to inefficiencies and decreased user engagement, potentially hindering the growth of the corporate training market in Europe . Vendors must provide technical support and companies must invest in customization to address these issues and ensure successful implementation.

corporate sector, customization and integration are key challenges in implementing effective training solutions. Customization caters to specific user needs, reducing time and complexity, but increases operating costs. Integration with existing business applications is crucial to maximize the potential of e-learning, but SaaS-based solutions often lack compatibility. The absence of seamless integration can lead to inefficiencies and decreased user engagement, potentially hindering the growth of the corporate training market in . Vendors must provide technical support and companies must invest in customization to address these issues and ensure successful implementation. In Europe's corporate training market, continuous learning and development are key. The workforce needs to adapt to the knowledge-based economy and acquire new skills and competencies. Digital transformation and technological adoption, including data analytics and artificial intelligence, are driving this need. Budget constraints call for personalized learning solutions from training providers. Technical training, compliance training, soft skills training, and quality training are essential. Micro-learning, gamification, and e-learning training modules are popular delivery methods. Assessment tools like competency-based assessments help measure progress. Challenges include job losses in sectors like Financial Services, Professional Services, Public Enterprises, Information Technology, and the BPO sector. Large corporates in the service industry, Telecom, FMCG, Automobile, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and IT organizations require training for work-life balance and leadership. Learning Management Systems and mobile devices facilitate flexible training. MNC companies and IT organizations prioritize technical skills. The training market caters to various sectors, addressing the diverse needs of the European business landscape.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth- Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This corporate training market in Europe report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Technical course

1.2 Non-technical course Type 2.1 Blended

2.2 E-learning Geography 3.1 Europe

1.1 Technical course- The European corporate training market is a significant sector, with numerous businesses investing in employee development. Companies prioritize training to enhance skills, increase productivity, and foster innovation. Training methods include classroom sessions, e-learning, and on-the-job programs. The market is diverse, catering to various industries such as finance, healthcare, and technology. Continuous learning is crucial for businesses to stay competitive and adapt to changing market conditions.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)

Research Analysis

The Corporate Training Market in Europe is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing focus on upskilling and reskilling to meet the demands of a rapidly changing business landscape. With the shift towards remote work, virtual training methods are gaining popularity, while face-to-face training continues to be effective for certain skills and industries. Diversity initiatives are also a key focus area for many organizations, driving the need for training programs that promote inclusion and cultural awareness. Employee productivity is a major concern, leading to the implementation of various training programs for managerial and non-managerial employees across sectors such as Pharmaceutical and Healthcare, Financial Services, Professional Services, Public Enterprises, Information Technology, and Non-Profit Organizations. Integrated training solutions cater to the development of technical skills, leadership training, managerial training, sales training, customer management training, and more. Amidst job losses and economic uncertainty, workplace learning is becoming increasingly important for both on-site and off-site employees to stay competitive and adapt to new roles.

Market Research Overview

The Corporate Training Market in Europe is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing focus on upskilling and reskilling employees to meet the demands of a knowledge-based economy. Remote work and digital transformation have accelerated the adoption of various training programs, including virtual and face-to-face methods. The FMCG industry, Financial Services, Professional Services, Public Enterprises, Information Technology, and BPO sector are leading the way in investing in employee development. Soft skills, technical skills, compliance training, and leadership training are popular areas of focus. Diversity initiatives, personalized learning, and micro-learning are also gaining traction. Training providers offer a range of delivery methods, assessment tools, and competency-based assessments to cater to various business goals and budget constraints. The service industry, telecom, automobile, manufacturing, healthcare, and non-profit organizations are also investing in workplace learning to enhance employee productivity, motivation, and retention. The use of Learning Management Systems, mobile devices, and gamification is becoming increasingly common. In today's rapidly changing business landscape, continuous learning and development are essential for workforce competitiveness. Companies are adopting technological advancements like data analytics, artificial intelligence, and virtual training methodologies to stay ahead. However, budget constraints and job losses in certain sectors pose challenges to the corporate training market. Integrated employees, managerial employees, and non-managerial employees benefit from open training and customized training programs. Performance evaluation, ROI evaluation, staffing, HR management, IT support, coaching, and audit are crucial aspects of effective training programs.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Technical Course



Non-technical Course

Type

Blended



E-learning

Geography

Europe

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio