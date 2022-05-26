Corporate Venture Capital Sonae IM rebrands to Bright Pixel Capital

' Building a Brighter Future Together ' is the company's new claim and strategic drive

Building a Brighter Future Together is the company's new claim and strategic drive Bright Pixel Capital has €300M to invest over the coming years, in industry-changing companies on a global scale

The company maintains its strategic focus on DNA industries: Retail Technologies, Digital Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, and Emerging Technologies

MAIA, Portugal , May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonae IM, a leading corporate venture capital company from the Sonae Group and a prominent European investor in Retail Technologies, Digital Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, and Emerging Technologies, is changing its brand to Bright Pixel Capital ( www.brpx.com ). The rebranding comes with a new tagline – 'Building a Brighter Future Together' – and the ambition to continue identifying unique and industry-changing opportunities.

Bright Pixel Capital's new identity conveys modernity and agility while emphasizing its values of financial drive, and growth orientation.

"The industries of Retail Technologies, Digital Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, and Emerging Technologies are experiencing significant changes, and we are proud of the portfolio of distinctive, global companies we have built over the past five years. The new brand reflects the ambition to consolidate our company as one of the main investors and drivers of these industries. We are sure this will help us project our brand and unique values to disrupting companies from around the world," explains Eduardo Piedade, managing partner and CEO of Bright Pixel Capital. "We are excited about this new chapter and very enthusiastic about what the future will bring us as Bright Pixel Capital," he adds.

Bright Pixel Capital distinguishes itself by creating deep and meaningful relationships with founders, co-investors, and other stakeholders, functioning as an active partner that brings specialized know-how, a global footprint, and a wealth of experience in helping companies from early stage to IPO. Its current portfolio includes companies such as Arctic Wolf, Outsystems, Feedzai and Ometria.

Founded in 2016, Bright Pixel Capital has invested over €250M in more than 50 direct investments, encompassing stakes in companies on a global scale, and intends to invest an additional €300M in the coming years. The core investment areas, global reach, in-depth knowledge, and team experience in each vertical will continue to set the tone for the new Bright Pixel Capital.

About Bright Pixel Capital

Bright Pixel Capital, former Sonae IM, is the technology investment arm of the multinational Sonae Group. With 50 direct investments and growing, it encompasses stakes in companies on a global scale, from early to growth stages, and in strategic business areas such as cybersecurity, digital infrastructure and retail technology. For more information, visit www.brpx.com.

SOURCE Bright Pixel Capital