Costa Rica exposes its supply of ornamental plants to more than 43 countries

Costa Rican companies strengthen their position in Europe and explore emerging markets.

As of November 2024 , this sector exported $80 million to markets such as the United States , the Netherlands , Belgium , and Germany .

ESSEN, Germany, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than 15 years of positioning the supply of ornamental plants at the IPM Essen fair in Germany, Costa Rica consolidates its leadership in the sector by participating once again in this important global showcase. From January 28 to 31, the Trade and Investment Promotion Agency of Costa Rica (PROCOMER) and a delegation of 11 companies are looking for new business opportunities for our country.

With more than 36,000 visitors from 43 countries, IPM Essen is the ideal event to showcase the diversity and quality of Costa Rica's offer. In addition, it is a strategic space to explore trends and close deals in traditional European markets, as well as in some emerging ones such as the Middle East.

According to data from PROCOMER, at the end of November 2024, the Costa Rican ornamental plant sector reached exports of more than $80 million, with main destinations such as the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany. Europe, in particular, is positioned as a strategic market, with high demand in leading import countries such as those mentioned.

Mario Sáenz, Export Development Manager of the Promoter, said:

"For more than 15 years, our participation in IPM Essen has been key to the internationalization of the ornamental plants sector. This event is vital to consolidate our presence in Europe, the second most important market for our exports, and explore new horizons in high-net-worth markets such as the Middle East. "

The essential COSTA RICA booth brings together companies from regions such as Occidente, Sarapiquí, Guácimo and Pococí. The offer that is promoted includes a wide variety of products, from ficus of different species to allocasias, zamioculcas and Phalaenopsis orchids, all recognized for their exceptional quality and sustainable practices, aligned with the values of the Country Brand.

Among the participants is Agro Orchids, which for the first time joins this outstanding fair, Federico Gil de Agro Orchids , its General Manager, commented: "With more than 20 years of experience, we specialize in the production and export of Phalaenopsis orchids to more than 15 countries. Participating in IPM Essen for the first time represents an invaluable opportunity to connect directly with suppliers and new potential customers, expand our presence in the international market and strengthen our productive capacity to meet global demands. "

During the fair, Costa Rican companies will be able to meet with major international buyers such as Adomex, Anthura, Royal Flora Holland and Florensis, as well as analyze the latest trends in the world market, such as new varieties and sustainability requirements.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2609870/Image__26.jpg