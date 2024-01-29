Costa Rica present at the most important world fair for plants, flowers and foliage

  • Hand in hand with PROCOMER and the country brand Esencial Costa Rica, Costa Rican companies will have the opportunity to showcase their products to 1,330 exhibitors and more than 40,000 persons from 46 different countries.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From January 23 to 26, in Germany, the varied and innovative exportable supply from national companies dedicated to the cultivation of plants, flowers and foliage will be on display in the IPM Essen 2024 fair, the most important event for business generation related to the sector.

The Costa Rican delegation participating in this new edition of the fair comprises member companies from the export consortium, Green Plant (a group of producers specializing in ornamental plants), presenting their products to 1,330 exhibitors and more than 40,000 persons from 46 different countries.

"We are proud to once again be part of the IPM Essen fair. We have a new opportunity to establish Costa Rica as a model in the market for plants, flowers and foliage to different strategic business partners from different parts of the world," commented Mario Sáenz, Export Development Manager of the Trade and Investment Promotion Agency of Costa Rica (PROCOMER).

The country has maintained a remarkable attendance at the IPM fair for more than a decade, and this year it is returning to promote species such as the dracaena deremensis, dracaena marginata, dracaena massangeana, ficus, in-vitro plants, aglaonema, yucca, and zamioculcas in the Esencial Costa Rica stand.

Costa Rica is notable for being the home of 6.5% of global biodiversity and offering the international market more than 200 varieties of plants, and more than 1,200 flowers and foliage considered exotic species.

According to PROCOMER, the amount exported by the plant, flower and foliage sector as of November 2023 surpassed US$140 million. The main destination of these exports was the United States (55%).

"The national agricultural sector has over 135 years of experience, positioning us globally due to the quality of our products and excellent production processes, which meet the highest standards, such as the implementation of the Master Production Schedule (MPS) and Clean Stock Program, the Certification Program for Healthy Propagative Material between Costa Rica and the United States," ended Sáenz.

Part of the latest innovation that Costa Rica presents to this new edition of IPM Essen is a virtual tour through the plantations by the activation with a 360° virtual reality video that enables international buyers to observe the production standards and quality of Costa Rican companies, and know and experience in a very realistic way – through technology – the processes that are undertaken at each producing farm. 

Contact: Ofelia Fernández Valverde, [email protected] & Esteban Chaves Trejos, [email protected].

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2324870/1.jpg
Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2324869/2.jpg

