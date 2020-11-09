CPS Energy And VIA Announce Renewable Natural Gas Partnership

Biomethane gas created by landfill decomposition would power local bus fleet





SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CPS Energy and VIA Metropolitan Transit announce details about a new fuel supply partnership that will provide Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) created by landfill biogas to VIA's fleet of over 500 buses, beginning in 2021.

The announcement highlights CPS Energy's partnership with the region's mobility provider to supply renewable fuel for use in its compressed natural gas (CNG) fleet. VIA has a diversified active fleet portfolio consisting of 502 buses powered primarily by CNG fuel, with some diesel-electric hybrid, electric, diesel and propane vehicles in use. VIA's conversion to a CNG fleet began in 2017 and is designed to reduce NOx emissions by 97% from the diesel buses they replaced. This unique partnership supports VIA's efforts to be environmentally responsible by providing a negative- to low-carbon emission product to fuel its vehicles.

"CPS Energy thinks globally and acts locally to bring innovative solutions to our community. We are excited about this new venture with San Antonio's long-term public transportation company," said Paula Gold-Williams, President & CEO of CPS Energy. "VIA has been a great leader and partner in many of our community's endeavors. Now, both CPS Energy and VIA are taking this important step forward together to help improve the Environment. Importantly, RNG, a new technology, will help reduce San Antonio's carbon footprint. For CPS Energy, it is also one more component of our creative Flexible PathSM strategy, which has been designed to leverage emerging environmental stewardship opportunities, while we keep our customers' bills Affordable and our services Reliable."

Naturally, the landfill decomposition process produces methane, which without intervention is released into the air. Alternatively, RNG uses that methane to create renewable and environmentally sustainable biomethane. RNG can be blended with and is interchangeable with traditional natural gas. The enhanced natural gas is then distributed through San Antonio's existing gas lines as normal.

When used as a vehicle fuel, RNG provides a substantial environmental benefit—an 85% reduction of CO2 emissions relative to diesel fuel. The distribution and use of CNG gas emphasizes both CPS Energy's and VIA's goal of reducing emissions and preserving the environment and should be available for VIA's CNG fleet in the fall of next year.

"This is a natural next step in our continued partnership with CPS Energy to provide a cleaner, 'greener' future through the use of renewable energy," VIA President/CEO Jeffrey C. Arndt said. "Incorporating RNG fuel technology is part of VIA's ongoing commitment to offer sustainable transit options that keep San Antonio moving."

VIA operates the nation's largest CNG fueling station to power its CNG fleet. The addition of RNG fuel will include use of existing infrastructure while expanding VIA's collaboration with CPS Energy.

Australian-headquartered EDL, a global producer of sustainable, distributed energy, will design, construct, own, and operate the RNG production plant in Converse, Texas. The RNG will be injected into CPS Energy's natural gas system. Groundbreaking for the new facility is expected later this year with an anticipated completion timeline of fall 2021.

Globally, changes to reduce emissions and preserve the environment are a significant focus. For their part, CPS Energy stands ready to provide customers with reliable fuel sources to help power their vehicles.

About CPS Energy

Established in 1860, CPS Energy is the nation's largest public power, natural gas, and electric company, providing safe, reliable, and competitively-priced service to 860,934 electric and 358,495 natural gas customers in San Antonio and portions of seven adjoining counties. Our customers' combined energy bills rank among the lowest of the nation's 20 largest cities – while generating $8 billion in revenue for the City of San Antonio for more than seven decades. As a trusted and strong community partner, we continuously focus on job creation, economic development, and educational investment. True to our People First philosophy, we are powered by our skilled workforce, whose commitment to the community is demonstrated through our employees' volunteerism in giving back to our city and programs aimed at bringing value to our customers. CPS Energy is among the top public power wind energy buyers in the nation and number one in Texas for solar generation.

About VIA Metropolitan Transit

VIA provides safe, reliable transportation options that put opportunity within reach for millions of passengers each year. VIA serves 14 member cities and the unincorporated areas of Bexar County, operating seven days a week on 92 routes and mobility-on-demand options that connect our community, support economic vitality, and enhance quality of life throughout our region. In 2019, VIA provided nearly 37 million rides across San Antonio and Bexar County and continues to provide essential service in a safe environment. Visit VIAinfo.net for more information. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

