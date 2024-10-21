Crayola Announces Lineup for Crayola Creativity Week, A Global Event Featuring Renowned Creative Talent

Free week-long educational activities led by Matthew McConaughey, Ada Limón, NASA scientists,

Max Greenfield, Henry Winkler, Mikaila Ulmer, Mo Willems, and more

EASTON, Pa., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Creativity icon Crayola has announced plans for its annual Crayola Creativity Week – a global week-long event that provides parents and educators with tools to nurture creativity in children. This year's virtual program theme, Imagination in Action, is packed with creative engagements from some of the most celebrated creators in the world supporting Crayola's focus on creativity to illuminate learning across subject areas. The free event will take place from Jan. 27 through Feb. 2, 2025.

Crayola Creativity Week Lineup

Launched in 2022, Crayola Creativity Week is now part of the company's Campaign for Creativity – an advocacy initiative that is igniting a new dialogue about the importance of developing childhood creativity as a life skill to help kids reach their full potential and encourage adults to nurture that creativity by making time for simple creative moments every day.

Crayola Creativity Week brings more than 6 million children together globally across six continents and 100 countries, numbers that continue to grow as the program reaches more educators and parents around the world. Throughout the week, educators and parents will have access to free, engaging, and inspiring content, including hands-on educational activity videos, downloadable handouts to follow and create along, daily prizes, and a livestream virtual school assembly that connects children around the world to celebrate creativity.

Crayola partners with artists, actors, authors, and entrepreneurs who are passionate about inspiring, engaging, and supporting children's education. This year's lineup includes:

Monday Jan. 27 : Life Lessons with author Matthew McConaughey , and illustrator Renée Kurilla

: with author , and illustrator Renée Kurilla Tuesday Jan. 28 : Change & Collaboration with author and actor Henry Winkler , author Lin Oliver and illustrator Dan Santat

: with author and actor , author and illustrator Dan Santat Wednesday Jan. 29 : Abstract Thinking with children's author-illustrator and artist Mo Willems

: with children's author-illustrator and artist Thursday, Jan. 30 : Confidence Soars with author and actor Phillipa Soo , author Maris Pasquale Doran , and illustrator Qin Leng

: with author and actor , author , and illustrator Friday, Jan. 31 : Flows Like Water with NASA scientists, U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón, and illustrator Peter Sís, plus a global school assembly that includes actors Jennifer Aniston and Quinta Brunson , 14-year-old musician Nandi Bushell , surfer Maya Gabeira , and more

: with NASA scientists, U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón, and illustrator Peter Sís, plus a global school assembly that includes actors and , 14-year-old musician , surfer , and more Saturday, Feb. 1 : Bee-lieve in Your Future with author and 19-year-old entrepreneur Mikaila Ulmer

: with author and 19-year-old entrepreneur Sunday, Feb. 2 : Conquer Fears with author and actor Max Greenfield , and illustrator James Serafino

"Crayola Creativity Week gives children the tools to bring their ideas to life, encouraging imaginative expression and innovative thinking," said Cheri Sterman, senior director of education, Crayola. "We're proud to introduce this year's event that continues to foster creativity in the classroom and at home and builds children's confidence as they see the role creativity plays today and in their future. Partnering with educators and parents helps everyone nurture and celebrate these moments of discovery."

The program's learning activities align with various subjects' educational standards, including the AASL National School Library Standards, and can be completed in a single class period with minimal prep time. Its downloadable resources, which are available in multiple versions for different age groups, meet standards in 15 countries, and are translated into eight languages.

"These resources help teachers empower students to bring creativity to every subject area, from literacy to math and science as well as social and emotional learning," added Sterman.

Following Creativity Week, all hands-on daily activities and celebrity video events, including the live-streamed virtual assembly, will be available for viewing any time on demand for free.

The sign-up portal is now open, and parents and educators can learn more about the program and register to participate by visiting Crayola.com/CreativityWeek. Educator and parent participants who post student artwork on social channels using #CrayolaCreativityWeek will have a chance to win books, art supplies, technology, guitars, creative space and teacher lounge makeovers, an all-expenses-paid trip to Kennedy Space Center Visitors Complex, and more.

Collaborators for Crayola Creativity Week include official sponsors MFS Financial Management and Audible, along with support from NASA STEM, the U.S. Census' Statistics in Schools, Blue Origin's Club for the Future, Space4All, Random House Children's Books, Penguin Young Readers, HarperCollins, Norton Young Readers, Abrams Kids, Hidden Pigeon Company, Khan Academy Kids, GoNoodle, Highlights Magazine, Martin Guitar, Walmart, School Specialty, Office Depot, Kroger, and more.

About Crayola

Crayola LLC, based in Easton, Pa. and a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards, Incorporated, is the worldwide leader in children's creative expression products. Known for the iconic Crayola Crayon first introduced in 1903, the Crayola brand has grown into a portfolio of innovative art tools, crafting activities and creativity toys that offer children innovative new ways to use color to create everything imaginable. Crayola Learning provides free creative learning resources to K-8 educators to prepare students with academic and life skills that hinge on creativity. Visit www.crayola.com/education for more information or join the community at www.facebook.com/crayolaeducation.

